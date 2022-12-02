When will Ferrari announce their new team principal? Announcement dates revealed

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto announced his resignation from the team after an unsuccessful 2022 season. While the team is yet to announce its new team principal, reports reveal that the new boss will begin on the 1st of January 2023.

Current Alfa Romeo team boss Fred Vasseur is reportedly going to be the man to replace Binotto in the Maranello-based team. Vasseur worked with 2022 rival protagonist Charles Leclerc when the Monegasque raced for Sauber earlier in his career.

Mattia Binotto was unable to lead the team to success despite them having a car that could best Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the early part of the season. Ferrari suffered from a string of reliability and strategic issues, causing them to lose a lot of points to title-winners Red Bull.

Ferrari's Mattia Binotto is already talking to other F1 teams

Former Prancing Horse team principal Mattia Binotto is already in talks with other teams, aiming to secure his future somewhere else on the F1 grid.

According to Italian journalist Leo Turini, Binotto could find his way to German giant Audi for its 2026 F1 debut. The way Ferrari have gone about handling Binotto's departure is questionable at best. The team languishes without a team principal as well as a technical director, and there aren't many willing to take up that role.

Other reports also suggest that Binotto is approaching multiple teams, including Aston Martin.

Binotto said in his parting note:

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.”

Audi seems to be Binotto's best bet if he wants to remain in the sport. He has shown the ability to head one of the best power units in the Turbo Hybrid era and would be a valuable contributor to the German team. Having said that, it remains to be seen if the Italian is willing to keep his distance from F1 for the next three years and wait until 2026 to return to the sport.

