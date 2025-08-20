When a young Charles Leclerc revealed the advice he gave to his parents about driving

Charles Leclerc was one of the youngest drivers that Ferrari signed in history, but this was owing to his racing record early in his career. He had been flawless in the junior Formula Series, and also battled the likes of Max Verstappen during his karting days as a kid.He had always been a very promising driver. There was a moment, as a kid, when Charles Leclerc was asked if he gave any advice to his parents while driving. He replied that he did and just asked them to follow the rules.&quot;And when you see your dad or mom driving like that in the city, do you give them driving advice?&quot; The interviewer asked.&quot;Yes,&quot; Leclerc answered in French. &quot;I told them to respect the red lights and everything.&quot;This clip recently resurfaced on social media and gained quite some traction as fans interacted. Leclerc has gained a large fan following throughout his years with Ferrari. He won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix back in 2019, during his first year with the team, and has showcased strong contention for the World Championship as well, albeit not winning, owing to multiple issues within the team and the car.Charles Leclerc narrows Ferrari's goals for the 2025 F1 seasonFerrari has largely struggled so far this year. A season that has seen drivers from three different teams winning, the Scuderia sits empty-handed with just five podiums, all of which were scored by Charles Leclerc.He has scored the most points for the team. Lewis Hamilton has been struggling with the car's pace, and a P4 has been his best finish in the season so far.Yet, Ferrari has managed to keep itself in second place in the Constructors' Championship. But they are in constant threat from Mercedes. The latter has begun to deliver constant performances, and the two teams are split by just 24 points.Addressing the possibility of Ferrari losing out on second place, Charles Leclerc mentioned that it would be best for them to finish higher. At the same time, however, he also stated that finishing lower would give them more time in the wind tunnel.&quot;I'm pretty sure it's better to finish second than third. However, as you said, there's also the wind tunnel time. This is not something we think of too much. When we are on track, we just want to finish as high up as possible and then we'll deal with whatever amount of hours in the wind tunnel we have,&quot; Charles Leclerc said (via GPBlog).The team is expected to improve in the remaining season. With just 10 races to go, it seems close to impossible that Ferrari would challenge McLaren for the championship; however, they can collect a few victories. Charles Leclerc showcased promising pace in Hungary earlier. But an issue with his chassis pushed him out of winning contention.