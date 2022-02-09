"Something special" – When a young Lewis Hamilton was praised by Michael Schumacher

Back in 2001, when Lewis Hamilton was competing for the World Karting Championship, his potential was already apparent to one of F1’s greatest drivers – Michael Schumacher. Then a three-time F1 world champion, Schumacher saw “something special” in the young Briton.

Speaking in an interview during a karting race, the German expected the then 16-year-old Hamilton to make it to F1, saying:

“He’s a quality driver, very strong, and already 16. He has what it takes to make it to the top. If he keeps this up, I’m sure he will reach F1. It’s something special to see a kid of his age out on the circuit. He’s clearly got the right racing mentality.”

Just seven years later, Schumacher’s prediction came true when Hamilton made a stellar debut with McLaren alongside Fernando Alonso. Within the first six races, the rookie displayed his true potential. He finished on the podium at every race, before winning his first Grand Prix in Canada.

Despite being paired up with one of the toughest drivers on the grid, Hamilton never lost his confidence and kept putting in stellar performances.

While he ultimately failed to bag his maiden world championship at the end of the year — failing short by just one point — he did cement his status as a force to be reckoned with.

The following year, the Briton defied all odds to secure his maiden F1 world title, beating the might of Ferrari. His last lap overtake of Timo Glock’s Toyota to snatch back the title from Felipe Massa will forever be remembered as one of the most dramatic moments in F1 history.

Michael Schumacher believed Lewis Hamilton had potential to beat his record of world championships

Michael Schumacher didn’t expect his record of seven world championship titles to stand for long. He believed drivers in the future, including Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa, will break his record.

When asked if he expected his then-unprecedented record to stand the test of time during a 2007 interview with the BBC, Schumacher said:

“I would say, absolutely, yes. Nobody thought, even me, that I could beat [Juan Manuel] Fangio. Then I did. Records are there to be beaten. I’m quite relaxed that one day it will happen, whether it’s Lewis [Hamilton], whether it’s [Felipe] Massa, or whoever.”

Before Schumacher and Ferrari’s dominance, it was generally considered impossible for a single team and driver to break Fangio’s record five titles from the fifties. The same was also believed to be true of Schumacher and Ferrari’s records before they were equaled and broken, respectively, by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes some fifteen years later.

