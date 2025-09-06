  • home icon
"Where champions go to retire"- Fans react to Max Verstappen keeping the door open for a future Ferrari move

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Sep 06, 2025 06:43 GMT
F1 Fans were left reeling after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen mentioned that he would not close down the door on a future Ferrari move during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver has been part of the Austrian team since the middle of the 2016 season, when he was promoted from Toro Rosso and immediately impressed with his race win in Spain.

Ever since, the 27-year-old has achieved incredible success with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, including 65 victories and four straight titles in the last four years. Despite being on a long-term contract, which ends in 2028, Verstappen has been linked to a move away from Red Bull over the last 18 months.

While many reports claimed that he might join Mercedes in the future, Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, revealed that they had spoken with Ferrari as well. Speaking with Motorsport.com, the four-time F1 world champion did not close down the talks of joining the Italian team and said:

“They have two drivers contracted for next year, so there is no discussion anyway. Now, is there a chance? Yes, there are a lot of chances in life for any kind of decision. Of course, at the moment that is not on the horizon, but who knows? I don't even know how long I'm driving in Formula 1, so there are still a lot of unknowns for me."
F1 fans gave their reactions to the Instagram post in the comments section about Max Verstappen's comments and said:

"Where champions go to retire,"
"Take retirement better than moving to Ferrari."
"Max would never join Ferrari unless he wants to follow Sebastian footsteps."
"Lewis Max swap would be hilarious,"
"Max going to Ferrari when Hamilton leaves..."
"Max has to continually find new ways to say "anything's possible stop asking me".
Max Verstappen has performance-related clauses in the contract that could allow him to leave Red Bull before the end of his deal.

Max Verstappen analyzes his Friday Practice in Monza

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he believed that the performance of the RB21 was "decent" in the practice sessions, as he finished P4 and P6 in FP1 and FP2, respectively.

As per F1.com, the 65-time F1 race winner reflected and said:

“Today has been quite decent. I am happier with the car as well. The sessions have been quite tricky, especially with a few people going off and putting gravel on the track.
"I think they might move the gravel in Qualifying but it would be tricky in the race as it is not easy as to keep it under control. It’s been quite a decent Friday for us: there is work to do but it is better.”

The Dutchman has emerged victorious in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

