Which F1 drivers participated at the World Stars Football match 2023? Exploring players, teams and more

Prior to the 2023 F1 Monaco GP, several drivers participated in a charity football match in the Principality. This is a traditional match that is held annually in Monaco to raise funds for underprivileged children.

The match took place on Tuesday, May 23, at Louis II Stadium. Though most fans will be waiting for the main race weekend to commence, some of them were also eager to see their favorite drivers play football with other notable athletes in the world.

As usual, one team was full of F1 drivers, while the other team consisted of several other athletes from different sports. In the drivers' team, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Fernando Alonso participated in the match. Even F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was on their team.

On the opposing team, one of the most notable athletes was Novak Djokovic. The team also consisted of other athletes, namely Lisa Battaglia, Flavio Roma, Frederic Dehu, Claude Puel, Sébastien Perez, Greg Campi, and Valentin Liénard. Weirdly enough, former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat was also on the opposing team.

Previously, several other drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Mika Hakkinen, Mark Webber, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Mick Schumacher have also played in the annual football match. Though Max Verstappen played in the special football match before, he was nowhere to be seen on the team in 2023.

During the match, Carlos Sainz even picked up a thigh and ankle injury and was immediately treated by the medical team. This could be slightly concerning for the Spaniard, as the race weekend is not too far away. Hopefully, he will be able to recover and participate in the sessions normally.

F1 presenter feels Charles Leclerc could take the pole position in Monaco GP

F1 presenter and pundit Tom Clarkson feels that Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc could take the pole position in the Monaco GP. The Monagasque has been extremely quick over one lap. He has taken both pole positions in the Azerbaijan GP qualifying sessions as well.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, he explained how the Ferrari SF-23 is faster than Red Bull and Aston Martin in the slow corners, which could make them dominant in Monaco. Clarkson said:

"When you look at the GPS and you look at the speed of the cars through slow corners, the Ferrari is faster than Red Bull through the slow corners, as it has been so far this year, and the Aston Martin is equal to it. So when you look at Charles Leclerc's record on street tracks—two pole positions in Baku with a car that is brilliant through slow corners, I think Charles is my money for pole position this time around."

The qualifying session in the Monaco GP is the most important session simply because it is extremely tough to overtake during a race. Hence, the qualifying order heavily determines which driver will end up where.

