Which F1 drivers have won a race in 2021 apart from Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen?

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are currently separated by only eight points as the 2021 F1 season comes to a close. Many thought the Dutchman was running away with the title but the Brazil and Qatar Grands Prix saw Hamilton and Mercedes make a tremendous comeback, winning both races by significant margins.

Due to competitive cars and stellar driving from both, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are podium regulars. Together, they've won 16 of 20 races so far this season, with nine for Verstappen and seven for Hamilton.

The remaining four have been won by Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Daniel Riccardo. Of those, Ocon and Ricciardo are the only non-Mercedes and Red Bull F1 drivers to have won so far in 2021.

Ocon, the French driver for French team Alpine F1, won his first-ever race at the Hungaroring after close to 80 appearances in the sport. The first lap of the race saw a collision between Bottas, Lando Norris and Verstappen, relegating Max down seven positions to P9. Ocon took full advantage of the circumstances, driving a textbook race, even when under pressure from four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Furthermore, his teammate and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso defended against Hamilton for a number of laps, putting paid to any chances the Briton had of stealing the first-place trophy from Ocon.

WTF1 @wtf1official



Well done Hamilton was so close at the end. Without that Fernando Alonso defence, it may not have happened.Well done @AlpineF1Team Hamilton was so close at the end. Without that Fernando Alonso defence, it may not have happened. Well done @AlpineF1Team 👏

The young Frenchman has since returned the favor, defending against Sergio Perez at the Qatar Grand Prix to help Alonso bag his first podium in seven years.

Autosport @autosport



Esteban Ocon was happy to repay teammate Fernando Alonso for his help in Hungary by holding up Sergio Perez in the Qatar.



autosport.com/f1/news/ocon-g… "I’m glad that I played my part and I gave a little bit back of what Fernando gave me in Budapest."Esteban Ocon was happy to repay teammate Fernando Alonso for his help in Hungary by holding up Sergio Perez in the Qatar. #F1 "I’m glad that I played my part and I gave a little bit back of what Fernando gave me in Budapest."Esteban Ocon was happy to repay teammate Fernando Alonso for his help in Hungary by holding up Sergio Perez in the Qatar. #F1 autosport.com/f1/news/ocon-g…

Ricciardo won for McLaren after Hamilton and Verstappen took each other out in Monza. The Australian has, however, not even featured on the podium since.

Lewis Hamilton can stop Max Verstappen from running away with the title at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

As the championship nears an exhilarating finish, the gap between the top-two drivers is only a mere eight points. Max Verstappen, who leads the championship, can deny Lewis Hamilton a record eighth title by creating a gap of 26 points after the checkered flag waves at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 @F1



#F1 👀 Max Verstappen will be crowned world champion in Saudi Arabia if... 👀 Max Verstappen will be crowned world champion in Saudi Arabia if... #F1 https://t.co/YjvggDMMpZ

Lewis Hamilton can contest Verstappen and take the fight to the final venue in Abu Dhabi, provided he finishes in the top six. As the constructors' championship also comes down to the wire, both Red Bull and Mercedes will be hoping for solid performances from Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee