Which familiar face from F1’s past now advises FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem?

The FIA, F1's governing body, witnessed a returning face to their organization as Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomed Shaila-Ann Rao as his legal advisor. The latter has previously also worked with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and was also a part of the FIA for a short period in 2022.

Ad

Shaila-Ann Rao is a lawyer who has been working in the field for a long time and has gained immense experience. She first worked with the FIA between 2016 and 2018, where she served as the Legal Director under Jean Todt, who was serving as the President at the time. After working in the role for over two years, Rao left the organization to join forces with Mercedes on the grid.

She was part of the General Counsel, but was later promoted as the Special Advisor, where she worked with Toto Wolff. Her work with the team had been exemplary, however, she left the team in 2022 to once again join the FIA, under Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Ad

Trending

Returning to F1's governing body, Rao worked as the Intern Secretary General for Motorsports, however, there were rumors that she faced issues in her professional relationship with Ben Sulayem during decision-making. It was mentioned that the two did not agree on certain decisions, and this was reportedly also discussed with the senior F1 figures. She left her role after just six months.

However, she once again returned to the FIA this month, beginning her work from the 1st of May.

Ad

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Shaila-Ann Rao back to the organization during the 2025 F1 season

As per BBC Sport, Mohammed Ben Sulayem contacted Shaila-Ann Rao to discuss his return to the organization. She is set to continue her legal work with him and will be working as his legal advisor. But her work would not just be limited to F1, she will be guiding the Emiratis in all seven World Championships under the FIA.

Ad

"Shaila-Ann Rao has an exceptional record in global motorsport and will be a great asset to me and my team as we continue to improve the regulatory and commercial frameworks across all the FIA World Championships, benefiting our drivers, teams and FIA member clubs," Ben Sulayem said in a statement (via BBC Sport).

"She will also advise me on matters related to all the FIA World Championship promoters."

The FIA's Presidential elections will be held later in December this year. Rao's return at this crucial point is apparent as she would be assisting Ben Sulayem's campaign as he prepares for a second term as the President of the organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More