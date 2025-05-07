Which familiar face from F1’s past now advises FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem?

The FIA, F1's governing body, witnessed a returning face to their organization as Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomed Shaila-Ann Rao as his legal advisor. The latter has previously also worked with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and was also a part of the FIA for a short period in 2022.
Shaila-Ann Rao is a lawyer who has been working in the field for a long time and has gained immense experience. She first worked with the FIA between 2016 and 2018, where she served as the Legal Director under Jean Todt, who was serving as the President at the time. After working in the role for over two years, Rao left the organization to join forces with Mercedes on the grid.
She was part of the General Counsel, but was later promoted as the Special Advisor, where she worked with Toto Wolff. Her work with the team had been exemplary, however, she left the team in 2022 to once again join the FIA, under Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Returning to F1's governing body, Rao worked as the Intern Secretary General for Motorsports, however, there were rumors that she faced issues in her professional relationship with Ben Sulayem during decision-making. It was mentioned that the two did not agree on certain decisions, and this was reportedly also discussed with the senior F1 figures. She left her role after just six months.
However, she once again returned to the FIA this month, beginning her work from the 1st of May.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Shaila-Ann Rao back to the organization during the 2025 F1 season
As per BBC Sport, Mohammed Ben Sulayem contacted Shaila-Ann Rao to discuss his return to the organization. She is set to continue her legal work with him and will be working as his legal advisor. But her work would not just be limited to F1, she will be guiding the Emiratis in all seven World Championships under the FIA.
"Shaila-Ann Rao has an exceptional record in global motorsport and will be a great asset to me and my team as we continue to improve the regulatory and commercial frameworks across all the FIA World Championships, benefiting our drivers, teams and FIA member clubs," Ben Sulayem said in a statement (via BBC Sport).
"She will also advise me on matters related to all the FIA World Championship promoters."
The FIA's Presidential elections will be held later in December this year. Rao's return at this crucial point is apparent as she would be assisting Ben Sulayem's campaign as he prepares for a second term as the President of the organization.