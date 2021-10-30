Who's the most popular driver and team in F1?

In a survey by the Nielsen Group, Motorsport Network and F1, fans from 187 countries voted for McLaren as the most popular team and Max Verstappen the most popular driver. The survey gave fans the opportunity to give feedback on the sport and rate their favorite races this season.

The Nielsen Group used 167,302 responses as samples in their survey, where they revealed the female following of the sport had increased since 2017. The survey also found that the sport has now been able to tap into younger audiences globally, and the average age of an F1 fan has dropped to 32.

The start during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on October 10, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Feedback given by F1 fans about the sport revealed that the sport is now "competitive" and "entertaining", and a majority of responses also mentioned the series as having exciting racing, fast cars, close competition and the best drivers. A large part of the sport's growing popularity in 2021 has been attributed to this year’s closely-fought championship.

Ranked among the top five races on the calendar, F1 fans slotted Monza, Spa, Silverstone, Monaco and Japan as the top five favorites. The new race to get a vote in terms of entertainment value for the fans was Azerbaijan GP venue Baku.

In the voting for the favorite F1 team, McLaren won with 29.5% of the votes, ahead of Red Bull Racing, who secured the second-most favorite team with 19.8%. Traditional favorite Ferrari was only the third-most popular team, winning with 17.9% of the votes while reigning champions Mercedes dropped to fourth, winning only 11.9% percent of the votes. ‘

In terms of the most popular driver on the grid, Verstappen topped the list with a total 14.4% of the votes. The 2021 title contender was ranked popular by fans globally. The survey revealed that the Dutch audience was not the decisive factor in the vote, despite their large attendance at F1 events.

McLaren driver Lando Norris slotted in second spot, winning 13.7% of the votes. However, the driver was ranked most popular by all the female audiences and topped the list in popularity, in age groups below the age of 24.

Reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was the third-most popular driver overall, but topped the popularity list in his native country (UK). The seven-time world champion was also ranked most popular in all age groups above the age of 35 years, and second-most popular in the USA.

Sprint races, the newest addition to the F1 format, saw a positive reaction from fans, although it remains unpopular in the paddock. The survey also revealed that there is growing awareness about the sport’s sustainable fuels, with 55% of the fans believing that the sport spearheads the development of 100% sustainable fuels globally. A net total of 65% of F1 fans were aware of F1’s introduction of the new sustainable fuels for the 2025 season and beyond.

Reviewing online gaming, one of the fastest growing platforms in motorsport, the survey revealed that 51% of the respondents in the survey engaged in motorsport gaming. According to the F1 fan survey, 61% of the fans aged between 18-24 actively participated in e-gaming.

President and CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali commented on the survey saying: “We are hugely grateful for all the fans that have given their time to share their views in this huge survey. Their views are very valuable to us, and we are extremely pleased with what we have seen in the results.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, looks on from the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom in Russia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Thanking the fans for their support and opinions, the Italian F1 boss added:

“We are privileged as a sport to be truly international, racing in continents and countries around the world with a global fan base. We reach every corner of the globe through our events, tv broadcast and social media and media content.”

Domenicali commented on the digital platforms that have helped grow the sport, saying:

“This is a blessing – to have such a platform – but it is also a responsibility. We must protect what we have, grow it, reach more fans, and ensure those blessings remain and get stronger.”

Lastly, the F1 president praised the survey and said:

“The results of the survey show we are doing the right things and we will continue to be focused on creating excitement and entertainment on and off the track which is what all our fans want.”

Motorsport Network President James Allen commented on the survey, saying:

“F1 struggled in the past to attract younger fans and particularly the female fan base and this survey speaks volumes about how the new management’s digital first approach and the funnel effect of projects like Netflix's Drive To Survive are engaging a new generation of passionate F1 fan.”

Despite the pandemic, the 2020 season broke viewership records worldwide, making the sport one of the most globally engaging. Netflix’s Drive to Survive has helped F1 bring in new audiences and grow in countries where it has not traditionally had a popular fanbase. Meanwhile, the ongoing battle between Verstappen and Hamilton has helped in maintaining the consistent interest of audiences worldwide.

