Who is Arthur Leclerc? All about Charles Leclerc’s brother who is rumored to make F2 debut in 2023

Charles Leclerc's brother Arthur Leclerc is rumored to make his debut in F2 next season. As reported by the French website AutoHebdo, the 22-year-old will be graduating from F3 to F2 next season. Arthur is part of the Ferrari driver's academy and has been racing in F3 for the last two seasons.

Who is Arthur Leclerc?

Arthur Leclerc is the younger brother of Ferrari lead driver Charles Leclerc. Like his older brother, Arthur started karting very early in his career. When the two brothers were young, however, Arthur had to keep his racing career on hold for some time due to a lack of resources in the family as Charles progressed.

Since he had to stop racing in between for a few years, the younger Leclerc is still somewhat catching up and trying to reach his brother's performance levels.

What is his junior record and how does it compare to Charles Leclerc?

While Charles Leclerc was able to blitz his way through the junior categories, it has been more of a struggle for Arthur Leclerc. Charles had one season in F3, where he finished P4, and then a season in GP3, where he won the title. Arthur, however, has had two seasons in F3 and is yet to reach those levels.

Arthur Leclerc was 5th in the French F4 Championship in 2018 and 3rd in ADAC F4 in 2019. His two seasons with Prema in F3 have been decent, but he's made nowhere close to the kind of impact that Charles Leclerc made in his junior career.

Arthur was P10 in 2021 and is currently P6 in 2022. The younger Leclerc is surely a good driver but the barometer against which his performances will always be measured is his elder brother.

Who will he race for in Formula 2?

Moving from F3 to F2 and despite being part of the Ferrari driver's academy, Arthur will not race for Prema, the team he represents in F3. He would, however, in all likelihood be racing for DAMS, according to the report from AutoHebdo. The younger Leclerc can be optimistic, however, as many drivers who were not as impressive in F3 were able to turn things around with an exceptional season in F2.

The most notable of them is Yuki Tsunoda, who was only 9th in his F3 season but ended up finishing P3 in his debut F2 season. Arthur Leclerc surely has talent. He's won a few races in F3 to demonstrate that as well. It will be interesting to see how he approaches his rookie year in F2.

