Who is Aston Martin’s current F1 engine supplier? Exploring the team’s current power unit and more

Aston Martin has definitely shocked the F1 world with its drastic change in pace and overall performance. The team finished seventh in the constructors' championship back in 2022 but now they are the second-fastest team on the grid, ahead of some of the most successful teams like Mercedes and Ferrari.

Since the British team recently announced that they will be getting their power units from Honda in 2026, it is worth looking at which engine supplier they have in 2023.

Those who might not know will be surprised to learn that Mercedes supplies power units to Aston Martin. Their relationship is not limited to engines, the green team even uses Silver Arrows' wind tunnel in Brackley while they construct their very own in their new factory.

tami. @Vetteleclerc



Aston Martin only makes the front axle, which could indicate that this is where both the secret of Red Bull and Aston Martin lie. #AMuS The comparison with Aston Martin is interesting for Mercedes because they supply Aston Martin with the engine, gearbox and rear suspension.Aston Martin only makes the front axle, which could indicate that this is where both the secret of Red Bull and Aston Martin lie. #AMuS The comparison with Aston Martin is interesting for Mercedes because they supply Aston Martin with the engine, gearbox and rear suspension. Aston Martin only makes the front axle, which could indicate that this is where both the secret of Red Bull and Aston Martin lie.

This is even more fascinating since Mercedes is currently behind Aston Martin in the constructors' table. Lawrence Stroll's team are most definitely performing brilliantly since they are staying ahead of their own engine suppliers, who, in theory, should be able to extract much better performance out of their own engines.

The same engine also indicates that the rear ends of the Aston Martin AMR23 and Mercedes W14 are quite similar to one another. Hence, it is even more shocking to witness the pace difference between the two teams.

Formula 1 @F1



From 2026 BREAKING: Aston Martin 🤝 HondaFrom 2026 @AstonMartinF1 will adopt a Honda F1 Power Unit BREAKING: Aston Martin 🤝 HondaFrom 2026 @AstonMartinF1 will adopt a Honda F1 Power Unit https://t.co/xC0bjLRs8J

It is safe to say that the British team is now one of the top teams in the sport, at least in the 2023 F1 season. However, no one knows where they will stand in 2026 as they are shifting to a brand-new engine supplier.

Aston Martin sets goal to win world championships as they expand

Aston Martin engineering director Luca Furbatto mentioned how the team is expanding on infrastructure and technology in order to create a championship-winning team. In an interview with RacingNews365, he said:

"As you can imagine, as we are growing, we need bigger facilities than we had in this building, in terms of dynos, rigs, and so on and we wanted to make sure with the new building, you got all the services that were state of the art to support that project."

Furbatto went ont o add how chief aerodynamicist, Dan Fallows, is working on building a new wind tunnel that the team can use which will further improve their car's performance. He said:

"Dan did the same for the wind tunnel in specifying the spec of the wind tunnel. It is not just about looking at the performance of the car but the limitations of the current facilities and how we can make it better because our objective is to be world champion."

Although the team's main objective is to become F1 world champions, it is safe to say that they are taking massive steps in the right direction to make that dream a reality.

Poll : 0 votes