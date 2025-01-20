Who is Benedetto Vigna? All about Ferrari's CEO and his rise to the top of Italian marque

Benedetto Vigna was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Ferrari in 2021. The Italian native is one of the most celebrated innovators in the automobile industry, with more than 100 patents registered to his name.

The Italian team is one of the most celebrated and iconic luxury car manufacturers globally. Moreover, the Parching Horse has been competing in Formula 1 since the inception of world championships. Until 2025, the team has had numerous world champions, some more legendary than others.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the Maranello-based company opted for a change in leadership. Vigna, a former physicist, was appointed the CEO.

Benedetto Vigna was born and raised in Potenza, a city in Italy. He graduated from the University of Pisa in 1993 with a physics degree. Vigna was driven by his passion for the automobile industry. He joined STMicroelectronics as a research and development engineer in 1997 and rose through the ranks.

Vigna is famous for his innovation of a three-dimensional motion sensor, which is used in airbags fitted in automobile models. He has over 100 patents registered in his name and was shortlisted for the European Inventor Award in 2010.

After working at STMicroelectronics for 22 years, Vigna moved to Scuderia Ferrari. In 2021, he assumed the role of CEO, and his task revolved around ensuring the company stays technically advanced. He often attends F1 race weekends cheering for the team from the paddock. Vigna is also likely to be present in Maranello to welcome seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The British driver has reportedly landed in Italy and will visit the factory for his formal induction. Benedetto Vigna and team executive chairman John Elkann are likely to mark their presence for the big event.

Ferrari CEO excited to welcome Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton (L) with Charles Leclerc (Image Source: Getty)

Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, recently expressed excitement ahead of Lewis Hamilton's debut. He lauded the seven-time world champion for seeking a change late in his career. Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Vigna said (via crash.net):

“Change is always important, and Hamilton has put himself back into the game. A guy who has won seven titles can transfer so much. If I talk to Fred [Vasseur], he emphasizes his ability to give technical guidance, but not only that."

"He has a great desire for change; he’s not afraid. At the age of 40 he has put himself back into the game. He has embraced a different culture in many ways, compared to the Anglo-Saxon one."

Hamilton will likely run simulation tests at the Maranello factory before heading to the Fiorano track for the TPC test with Ferrari's 2022 season challenger, the F1-75. He will also meet the team formally, including engineers and mechanics.

