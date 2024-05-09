Scuderia Ferrari announced Bryan Bozzi as Charles Leclerc's race engineer as Xavi Marcos's stint comes to an end from the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Bozzi has worked with Ferrari for over a decade. He started as a Wind Tunnel R&D Engineer. After two years in the position, he was promoted to the aero track group engineer. He was then involved in race engineering. Most recently, he worked as Charles Leclerc's performance engineer.

A local from Italy, Bozzi's alma mater was The University of Bath. He pursued Mechanical Engineering and graduated with an honors degree.

Now he is set to replace Xavi Marcos as Leclerc's race engineer. Marcos has worked with the driver since his Ferrari debut in the 2019 season. His voice is frequently heard on the telecast and the two had seemingly developed a good partnership over the years. Ferrari announced that Marcos will now assist in the development of "other important company programmes."

Racing with him, Leclerc won five races and was also in title contention during the 2022 F1 season. While he did not manage to win, he ended the season with three victories. He has yet to win a race since then. With his new race engineer at Imola later next week, some change might be expected in his performance.

Bryan Bozzi isn't the only different face Charles Leclerc will have within Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton will join the team in the next F1 season, and serve as Leclerc's third teammate in the team after Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz. While the pair is an exciting match for the Italian team, Hamilton's former teammate suggests Leclerc could make it "difficult" for him.

Jenson button feels Charles Leclerc could make the environment at Ferrari "difficult" for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton heads to Ferrari possibly with the aim of winning his eighth world championship. The team currently looks strong and stands second in the championship. They also managed to win the Australian GP earlier this season.

While Hamilton has a record-breaking aim to fulfill, Charles Leclerc, too, will aim for his first F1 world championship. The colliding interest of the two teammates could turn into a strong battle.

Jenson Button, Lewis Hamilton's former teammate, feels that Charles Leclerc's experience with the Scuderia could play a vital role and might be an advantage for him. He stated that although the two might work well together, Leclerc could make the environment "difficult" for Hamilton.

He said on the Sky F1 podcast:

"Do I think they’ll work well together? Yes."

"I think the positives that Charles has is that he knows the team, speaks Italian. If he wanted to, he could make it really, really difficult for Lewis in that team, the atmosphere. And you can say: ‘That’s not sportsmanlike’ – but that’s part of racing."

Leclerc currently sits third in the championship and looks strong within the top three competition. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is suffering the effects of the disappointing Mercedes W15, which has not yet finished within the top three in any of the main races so far. He is currently ninth in the championship standings.