Who is Charlotte Siné? All about Charles Leclerc's girlfriend and her profession

Businessperson and Instagram influencer Charlotte Siné has been with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc since December 2019. The duo has been seen together multiple times around the streets of Monaco, from where they hail. Although she has gained the media's attention for being Leclerc's partner, she has achieved much for herself.

Born on September 19th, 1999, Siné studied architecture at the National Superior School of Architecture of Nantes. She now works as an architect and is the owner of a custom shoe company. Besides this, she also started a hand-assembled jewelry business called Secret Treasure Charms, which has stunning works of jewelry.

Siné regularly posts content related to her work and fashion on Instagram. She is no less than an Instagram star with a whopping 756k followers as of now. She has been using this platform to showcase her products across multiple accounts with her sister, Victoria. She is multilingual and can speak French, Italian, and English fluently.

Charles Leclerc and Charlotte Siné have known each other since she was a friend of the Ferrari driver's previous partner, Giada Gianni. Leclerc and Gianni had to call their relationship off earlier as the Monegasque had to put his entire focus on racing as he got closer to F1.

Charlotte Siné appreciates Charles Leclerc in a recent Instagram post

Both Charles Leclerc and Charlotte Siné post their pictures together at times, which are adored by the fans. Following up on the same, she recently posted a picture of the duo together, appreciating Leclerc for finishing 2nd in the 2022 F1 championship.

Charles Leclerc had a relatively rough season after his chances of winning the World Championship dropped low due to a couple of mistakes from him as well as Ferrari. He then battled for a second-position finish in the drivers' championship with Red Bull's Sergio Perez. The duo made it to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi tied at 190 points. They battled until the end of the race, where Leclerc managed to keep the raging Mexican behind and emerged victorious in the battle for P2 in the standings.

Leclerc has high hopes for the upcoming season with Ferrari and the team hopes to get better results.

Poll : 0 votes