Who is Cisca Norris? Exploring her relationship with McLaren star Lando Norris

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Jul 26, 2025 15:29 GMT
Who is Cisca Norris and how is she related to Lando Norris? (Getty Images)
Who is Cisca Norris and how is she related to Lando Norris? (Getty Images)

Lando Norris is one of the most competitive drivers on the 2025 F1 grid. A contender for the World Championship this season, he is often joined by his family in the McLaren hospitality as they can be seen cheering for him throughout the length of the races.

Ad

Mostly, it's Norris's father, Adam, and mother, Cisca Wauman, who join him during the race weekends. But there are more members in his family, including his siblings Oliver, Flo, and Cisca. While they are not usually spotted during the race weekends, they are quite well-known amongst fans.

Lando's younger sister, Cisca Norris, is named after her mother and is the youngest one in the family. Not a lot is known about her education or career, yet she has gained over 34k followers on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

His elder brother, Oliver, was into karting himself before retiring in 2014. Meanwhile, Flo Norris is an international showjumper and competes in equestrian events.

This has so far been a very competitive season for Lando Norris. McLaren has delivered quite a dominant car, and their rivals haven't been able to match the pace so far. However, there seems to be an internal battle within the team as Norris sits in second position in the World Championship. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, currently leads the standings.

Ad

Lando Norris hopes for a dry race in Belgium after clinching pole position

Lando Norris takes pole position, 2025 F1 Belgian GP (Getty Images)
Lando Norris takes pole position, 2025 F1 Belgian GP (Getty Images)

Piastri seemed to be the stronger McLaren driver throughout the 2025 F1 Belgian GP weekend. However, Norris was able to turn the tables around during the qualifying session earlier by clinching pole position. Piastri is set to start the race from P2 as McLaren locked up the front row.

Ad

Discussing the pole position and the chances of rain during the main race, Lando Norris mentioned that it would be better to have a dry race. At the same time, however, he claimed that he would be fine in wet racing conditions, too.

"I prefer it to stay dry, honestly," he said. "Even for the fans - I think it's rained here for the last 10 years or something, so it would be nice to have a dry Sunday. But I don't mind whether it's dry or rain or somewhere in the middle, it's normal here and I look forward to a fun race."

Without a doubt, McLaren leads the Constructors' Championship this season and is are favorite to clinch it for the second consecutive year. The team has a wide margin over its competitors, both in the standings and on the track.

About the author
Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya Tripathi

Twitter icon

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and has pursued a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications