Who is Cisca Norris? Exploring her relationship with McLaren star Lando Norris

Lando Norris is one of the most competitive drivers on the 2025 F1 grid. A contender for the World Championship this season, he is often joined by his family in the McLaren hospitality as they can be seen cheering for him throughout the length of the races.Mostly, it's Norris's father, Adam, and mother, Cisca Wauman, who join him during the race weekends. But there are more members in his family, including his siblings Oliver, Flo, and Cisca. While they are not usually spotted during the race weekends, they are quite well-known amongst fans.Lando's younger sister, Cisca Norris, is named after her mother and is the youngest one in the family. Not a lot is known about her education or career, yet she has gained over 34k followers on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis elder brother, Oliver, was into karting himself before retiring in 2014. Meanwhile, Flo Norris is an international showjumper and competes in equestrian events.This has so far been a very competitive season for Lando Norris. McLaren has delivered quite a dominant car, and their rivals haven't been able to match the pace so far. However, there seems to be an internal battle within the team as Norris sits in second position in the World Championship. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, currently leads the standings.Lando Norris hopes for a dry race in Belgium after clinching pole positionLando Norris takes pole position, 2025 F1 Belgian GP (Getty Images)Piastri seemed to be the stronger McLaren driver throughout the 2025 F1 Belgian GP weekend. However, Norris was able to turn the tables around during the qualifying session earlier by clinching pole position. Piastri is set to start the race from P2 as McLaren locked up the front row.Discussing the pole position and the chances of rain during the main race, Lando Norris mentioned that it would be better to have a dry race. At the same time, however, he claimed that he would be fine in wet racing conditions, too.&quot;I prefer it to stay dry, honestly,&quot; he said. &quot;Even for the fans - I think it's rained here for the last 10 years or something, so it would be nice to have a dry Sunday. But I don't mind whether it's dry or rain or somewhere in the middle, it's normal here and I look forward to a fun race.&quot;Without a doubt, McLaren leads the Constructors' Championship this season and is are favorite to clinch it for the second consecutive year. The team has a wide margin over its competitors, both in the standings and on the track.