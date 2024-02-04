F1 fans were left emotional after Lewis Hamilton posted on his social media for the first time since his move to Ferrari was revealed.

The seven-time world champion will leave Mercedes after 11 years with the German manufacturer at the end of the 2024 season. The Brit activated a release clause in his latest contract, which he signed in the summer of 2023, to join the Prancing Horses in 2025.

Addressing his fans on social media for the first time since the move was publicly announced, Hamilton shared his admiration for Mercedes and said:

"It’s been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions. But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025."

He added:

"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfill another childhood dream—driving in Ferrari red."

F1 fans took to social media to express a range of emotions on the post, with many sad to see the racing legend leave Mercedes. One fan on X insinuated that Lewis Hamilton's post and the news made them cry, writing:

"Who is cutting onions !?"

Here are some more reactions from fans who were sad to see the Hamilton exit Mercedes:

Other fans were eager to see the British driver in red. Here are some of their reactions:

Lewis Hamilton explains his move to Ferrari from Mercedes

In his post on social media, Lewis Hamilton cited his desire for a change in his environment as a reason for his departure from Mercedes to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion shared:

"But the time is right to make a change and take on a new challenge. I still remember the feeling of taking a leap of faith into the unknown when I first joined Mercedes in 2013. I know some people didn’t understand it at the time but I was right to make the move then and it's the feeling I have again now."

He added:

"I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together. Thank you to all of you who have been on this journey with me, you have all lifted me up as I chase my dreams and I hope I can continue to make you proud."

F1 fans and experts around the world will undoubtedly be excited to see how Lewis Hamilton fares in a Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc.