Who is Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend? Family and personal life of an F1 driver explored

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most popular F1 drivers on the grid. Despite sitting out the 2023 season, fans flocked in numbers to see him at his home race in Melbourne this season.

The Aussie is currently serving in his role as a reserve driver for Red Bull after two unsuccessful seasons with McLaren in 2021 and 2022. Interestingly, despite his outgoing and lively personality in the paddock, Ricciardo is very guarded about his personal life. Fans rarely get a glimpse of his family in the F1 paddock while watching him race on a weekend.

However, he has been providingsome rare glimpses of his girlfriend Heidi Berger on his social media acounts. Berger is the daughter of former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger and is an actor by profession. She and Daniel Ricciardo have been together for quite a while.

The eight-time race winner even accepted in an interview that he was 'in love' with the Austrian, stating:

"I’m in love, I got a good thing going, so yeah. I’ve got a good balance in life right now. I think love eliminates stress, yeah absolutely."

"The signs are pointing towards getting back on the grid" - Daniel Ricciardo

The Aussie recently mentioned that he was optimistic about returning to the sport next season but did not want to jump with any team as he wants to join a top team. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"The signs are pointing towards getting back on the grid. I feel like that's where I'm tracking in my head and a few of the habits that I'm having or doing is pointing toward that."

"It's only been a few months (out of F1) but I think some itches have been scratched, so to speak. I've actually weirdly found that the days that I've had no schedule are the days when I've done training, and I've done things like I would before."

Daniel Ricciardo added:

"So I don't know, being my own boss, and writing my own schedule has actually brought out a lot of the things in me when I thought I might just sit on the couch and watch movies all day and eat junk food, I'm just not. That's not me. I still am at a point where it's not at any cost, it's not just to be back on the grid."

It will be interesting to see where Daniel Ricciardo ends up if he makes his return in 2024.

