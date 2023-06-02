Who is F1 commentator Jack Nicholls? All you need to know about the voice in Drive to Survive

BBC's F1 commentator Jack Nicholls was recently terminated from commentating in Formula E after allegations of inappropriate behavior on co-workers were raised against him.

While he won't be seen around the all-electric sport as of now, it is difficult to say what his future in other sports would hold either.

First Sector @44Formula1 Formula E Broadcasts are going to feel very different in Jakarta… No Vernon Kay and No Jack Nicholls on commentary



I wonder what’s happened behind the scenes that’s lead to Vernon leaving and Jack essentially being fired Formula E Broadcasts are going to feel very different in Jakarta… No Vernon Kay and No Jack Nicholls on commentaryI wonder what’s happened behind the scenes that’s lead to Vernon leaving and Jack essentially being fired https://t.co/BChqeCSoP8

Jack Nicholls has been associated with F1 since 2014 when he became a part of the BBC presenting team. He works as their commentator and is one of the most familiar voices heard among the fans.

Not just the races, he is also known for his work in the Netflix Formula 1 series, Drive to Survive. He commentates in the series as well, since DTS' network is so wide, it is apparent why fans have heard him a lot of times.

His work is not just limited to Formula 1 or motorsport in general. As mentioned, he is also one of the commentators during the Formula E E-Prix and has been on the post for almost a decade now.

In addition to that, his voice is also heard during the Olympic Games. He was the commentator during the London 2012, Sochi 2014, Rio 2016, and the Tokyo 2020 edition of the Olympic Games. He also studied English and Drama at the University of Birmingham and graduated in 2012.

Why is Jack Nicholls' F1 career nearing shambles?

Jack Nicholls has been with F1 and around the sport in Formula E for the past decade. However, because of recent reports, it is quite possible that his career might be reaching a difficult point.

He was sacked by Formula E earlier on reports of 'inappropriate behavior' towards his colleagues. Apparently, a complaint had been made in March by three individuals about inappropriate touching. One of them was interestingly one of his past partners. A statement from Formula E read:

"Formula E can confirm that an investigation was carried out in response to complaints of inappropriate behavior received about Jack Nicholls. Following this investigation, Jack Nicholls’s contract to provide race commentary was terminated."

It is quite obvious that his voice might not be heard around during Formula E races, and since he was the global presenter for the sport, that absence would be felt.

At the same time, it is hard to say what steps might be taken (if any) in his F1 career surrounding the BBC and Netflix commentary.

Poll : 0 votes