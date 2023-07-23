Who was the F1 driver of the day in the 2023 Hungarian GP?

The 12th round of the 2023 F1 world championship finished in Budapest with Max Verstappen and Red Bull setting new records. The team bagged their 11th consecutive Formula 1 victory, and Verstappen's seventh.

Even after a flawless drive from the Dutchman, the fans chose his teammate, Sergio Perez, as the F1 Driver of the Day for the race. The Mexican driver started the race P9 but brought himself up at the podium, making the day more special for the team.

Sergio Perez started the race on the hard compound tires, trying to play the classic game of making up places and pitting later, which worked perfectly for him. The track usually requires a two-stop strategy, which was played beautifully by the team (marking a fast 1.9-second stop for the Mexican).

Perez kept battling his way throughout the length of the race, making himself up at P3, gaining six positions, to return to the podium. This finish was important for him as he has had a tough time during the qualifying sessions. Due to his poor performances, there was also speculation surrounding his future with the team.

However, the race result in Hungary demonstrates that Perez is still good enough to be in the Red Bull F1 seat for much longer.

Vote split for the F1 Driver of the Day at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

It seems apparent that most fans were fascinated by Checo's performance in the Red Bull, who had the maximum percentage of votes at 20.7%. There were multiple other drivers who were close enough to achieve the Driver of the Day title after the F1 race, here is the exact vote split -

Lando Norris - 20.4%

Lando Norris achieved his Formula 1 career's first consecutive podium after finishing P2 during the race. Defending incredibly well from Perez, he was the closest with him in the vote split, as well.

Oscar Piastri - 13.7%

Oscar Piastri was yet another choice by a large number of fans who finished P5, maintaining his point finishes. He also held on to P2 right after the start of the race for a long time.

George Russell - 8.4%

George Russell faced many issues during the qualifying session, starting the race back at P18. However, he was able to make up ample places and went up to P7 on track position. He gained another since Charles Leclerc ahead of him had a five-second time penalty. His performance was quite mesmerizing as well.

Max Verstappen - 7.6%

Max Verstappen's performance was nothing out of the ordinary, winning the race by a large margin, his seventh consecutive victory (this season). It also set a new Formula 1 world record for Red Bull, who now have 12 consecutive victories (2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the 11 races this season).