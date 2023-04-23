Who was F1 driver Fernando Alonso dating till recently? Decoding his previous relationship and more

Fernando Alonso has had a flattering start to the 2023 season, with P3 finishes in all three races that have been held so far. Getting his 33rd race victory seems to be the only thing the Spaniard will be chasing now. In his personal life, however, things seem to be a bit shuffled.

Alonso split with Andrea Schlager earlier this month. But who was the double world champion's ex-girlfriend?

Schlager is a sports journalist and TV presenter, who focuses on motorsports like Formula 1, MotoGP, and also tennis with ServusTV. She is, according to her Instagram bio, also the brand ambassador to Cupra, an automobile-based company in Austria. It is said that Alonso met her on the F1 paddock during one of her interviews.

The couple broke up very recently and the Spaniard announced it in a statement.

"We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended.

"We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection. As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.

"We thought it is appropriate to share this as you have all been very supportive. Thanks for that. Love Fer & Andrea."

Will Fernando Alonso be able to keep up his performance later in 2023?

Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin team

Fernando Alonso has been performing extremely well at Aston Martin this season with the upgrade in performance the team has put in. He is currently competing with the top ones on the grid this season.

Although it has been a little difficult to compete with Red Bull and their RB19, he has held up Mercedes and Ferrari well enough to secure second place for the team in the standings.

However, all the teams, especially Mercedes, are expecting to bring in major upgrades soon to remain competitive. Team principal Toto Wolff spoke about a possible change in the design concept of the car to bring them back to winning ways.

This could cause trouble for Fernando Alonso, since, as he mentioned earlier, Aston Martin is not used to competing at such high levels in the sport. So the development and upgrade could be tricky for the team.

This means that they might take a little fall in performance, but the rest would depend on the double world champion's performance.

