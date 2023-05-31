Who is F1 engineer Rob Marshall? All you need to know about ex-Red Bull member

After staying with Red Bull for 17 years, Rob Marshall has now joined McLaren as Technical Director, Engineering and Design. Rob has over 25 years of experience in the motorsports industry, which is enhanced by his time spent and success at Red Bull Racing.

Despite stepping down from his present position with immediate effect, Marshall will depart the defending constructors' champion at the end of the 2023 season.

McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella welcomed McLaren's newest member and said:

“Rob’s appointment is one of the fundamental steps and a natural fit to aid the team’s journey to get back to our winning ways.”

Marshall assisted Red Bull in closing the distance to Mercedes. He helped them pave the way for their current winning streak, together with Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey and the team's former Head of Aerodynamics Dan Fallows. Additionally, Marshall was a member of the group that created the RB19, which has dominated the field this year.

Rob Marshall's contribution to Red Bull Racing

The Briton was the head designer at Red Bull during its championship-winning heyday from 2010 to 2013. His responsibilities then expanded to the newly established title of chief engineering officer.

In the words of Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner:

"His work on the generation of cars that gave us four incredible championship doubles between 2010 and 2013 was truly outstanding."

Adding further:

"In the years since he has continued to be a key figure on the team and in 2016 took on the broader role of Chief Engineering Officer which has seen him involved in other projects across the business."

Before the 2020 season, Rob had played a significant role in helping the team add 66 more trophies to its cabinet since 2014. The introduction of hybrid engines to F1 caused a leaner period, but with Rob in charge of the engineering department, the podiums, and triumphs continued to flow.

He was eager to clinch more wins as the team continued to develop with power unit partner Honda in the face of significant regulatory change in 2021.

With Marshall biding adieu to the team, Christian Horner said:

"We would like to thank Rob for everything he has done for the team over the past 17 years. His influence will be missed but once again we thank him for all he has done and wish him the very best in his new role."

Marshall will leave Red Bull at the end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes