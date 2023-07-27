Who are F1 legend Jackie Stewart's children? All you need to know

Known as the "Flying Scott," Sir Jackie Stewart is a former F1 driver from Scotland. The F1 driver was married to Helen Stewart in 1962 and was blessed with two children, Paul Stewart and Mark Stewart.

Paul Stewart is a former Motorsport driver, and Mark owns a production house and worked in the film industry.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mark shared how racing was a part of the brothers' lives. He said that the most exciting aspect of his and Paul's childhoods were traveling with their father and bouncing on soft and fancy hotel beds.

All you need to know about Jackie Stewart and his sons

Jackie Stewart competed in F1 between 1965 and 1973, clinching three World Champions and finishing as runner-up twice over the nine seasons. He was the only British driver to win three championships until Lewis Hamilton broke that record by winning seven titles.

After retiring from motorsport racing, Stewart became a TV sports commentator for auto racing, covering Indianapolis 500 for over a decade. Jackie Stewart also worked as a TV commercial spokesman for Ford Motor Company and Heineken Beer.

The Flying Scott played an instrumental role in bettering the safety of motor racing. He campaigned for improving medical facilities and implementing track measures in racing circuits.

Jackie Stewart's son Paul learned how to drive a car from his father at 12. However, as a kid, he witnessed the deaths of many drivers. In an interview with MotorSport Magazine, he recalled the first accident he saw at the age of five, saying:

"My memories as a child are mainly of drivers getting killed. They were my father's friends, and these events marked me. I was only five, but I was at Brands Hatch in 1971 and remember it with crystal clarity, seeing the black smoke rising from where Jo Siffert had had his accident."

This did not stop Paul from contemplating becoming a racing driver, despite his parents being against it. Therefore, his love for cars made him follow in his father's footsteps and carry the racing legacy.

Paul signed up to do Junior Formula Ford 1600 in 1987. Given that he was a rookie driving against drivers with eight seasons' worth of motorsport racing, he decided to become a motorsport driver.

Mark, meanwhile, had a difficult childhood as he was diagnosed with dyslexia. In an interview with The Sunday Times, he talked about his struggle with the disorder and how he got bullied in school. He gradually improved at dealing with the problems that heavily affected his life.

As Mark grew up, he started his own production company called Mark Stewart Production. This allowed him to meet US presidents - Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush Sr., and Bill Clinton.