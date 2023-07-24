Who has the most F1 wins in a row? Exploring the record holder

The Red Bull F1 team added another feather to their cap, breaking McLaren's long-standing record of winning most consecutive F1 races.

The Austrian team has been the best team by quite some distance in the 2023 season and has won every single race so far. But they will remember the 2023 Hungarian GP victory for a long time to come as they broke McLaren's record of 11 consecutive races won in the sport.

The RB19 surpassed the iconic 1988 McLaren F1 MP4/4 record at the Hungaroring and won their 12th consecutive race overall and their 11th race in a row in 2023.

With this record already in the bag, Red Bull might be going for another one with Max Verstappen aiming to break the record held by Sebastian Vettel of winning nine consecutive races.

Interestingly, Vettel created the record in 2013 by driving one of the most dominant F1 cars ever while racing for Red Bull. The Dutch driver currently has seven wins in a row and can match the record at his home race in the Netherlands after the summer break.

Max Verstappen analyzes his seventh race win in a row in F1

Max Verstappen was in top form in Budapest on Sunday, July 23, as he took the lead from Lewis Hamilton at turn 1 and never looked back and won the race by a margin of 33 seconds.

As per F1.com, the Dutch driver said:

"The start was very important to me. I wanted to get a good first stint and it meant I was able to look after my tyres well and extend it compared to the others. The car felt really good today and the balance was right with the increase in temperature. We had the struggle over one lap all weekend in qualifying, but I think that means it was the right call for the race."

"I had a lot of fun out there today and I was just smiling in the car, it was one of those days where everything just goes perfectly," Verstappen stated. "Well, almost perfect, I think I will ask McLaren to pay for a new trophy for me! We need to review the footage, like VAR, to see who really broke it because I heard Lando is blaming me."

It will be fascinating to see if the two-time world champion can break the record held by Sebastian Vettel in the coming races or not.