Who is Laila Hasanovic? Exploring all about Mick Schumacher’s new girlfriend

Danish model Laila Hasanovic is dating Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher.

Earlier this month, Schumacher soft-launched his relationship with a mystery girl and shared a social media where he was seen holding hands and wearing matching couple's bracelets.

It was recently discovered that that mystery girl is none other than, a Danish model, Laila Hasanovic.

Who is Laila Hasanovic?

Laila is originally from Denmark and is a model. On Instagram, she currently has more than 150,000 followers. Her followers adore the postings she makes about her adventures, way of life, clothing, modeling, and much more.

She has a separate YouTube channel with over 20,000 subscribers where she uploads trip vlogs, beauty, and other topics in addition to her modeling job. During the 2019 Miss Universe competition, Hasanovic was listed as a finalist.

Hasanovic has also lately posted a couple of pictures of herself having fun on a yacht. Recently, she shared a picture with Mick Schumacher and confirmed their relationship.

Hasanovic attended Svendborg Gymnasium School and has Bosnian ancestry as well. She intended to pursue journalism and chose English and Social Studies as her primary subjects.

Who did Mick Schumacher date before Laila Hasanovic?

Before confirming his relationship with Laila, Mick Schumacher was dating Justine Huysman. Her father is a former racing driver, Harald Huysman.

Schumacher and Huysman chose to keep their relationship private and the couple did not share pictures of each other on their social media. But Huysman was spotted by fans attending Grand Prix when Schumacher was driving was Haas F1.

Huysman is a University of Oslo student studying International Law and Legal Studies. She is said to be fluent in Norwegian, English, and French and to have a net worth of $5 million.

Mick Schumacher confirmed their breakup when he posted a picture with his new girlfriend Laila on Instagram, making them an official couple.