Who is Lewis Hamilton wishing in his latest Instagram post? All you need to know about Stephanie Travers

Lewis Hamilton recently wished his former colleague Stephanie Travers on the occasion of International Women's Day. But who is the subject of the seven-time world champion's latest Instagram post? Let's find out.

Travers is a former trackside fluid engineer for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. She holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Bath and a Master's degree in Advanced Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College, London.

Prior to her role at Mercedes, Travers worked for BP, where she was responsible for designing and manufacturing wind tunnel models for Formula One teams. The Zimbabwean engineer is currently the deputy team principal for Hamilton's team, Team X44.

Lewis Hamilton wrote in his latest post:

"@stephanietravers was on my team at Mercedes, where she became the first Black woman to ever stand on an F1 podium. During her time at the team, we talked often about where she was and where she wanted to be. She’s now the deputy team principal of my @teamx44 and has been integral in leading them to multiple victories and last year's championship. Steph, it’s an honour to work with you and witness firsthand the journey you’re on. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to everyone, thank you Stephanie."

Lewis Hamilton is satisfied with his result in Bahrain

Finishing fifth in the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP was not what Lewis Hamilton had hoped for as a seven-time world champion. However, he acknowledged that Mercedes is currently lacking a race-winning car.

Despite this, Hamilton engaged in some exciting wheel-to-wheel battles with his former rival Fernando Alonso and found the race to be an enjoyable experience overall.

Lewis Hamilton expressed that he was satisfied with the overall outcome, stating that his race pace was much stronger than his qualifying pace. Although he commended the team for executing superb pit stops, he acknowledged that there is significant room for improvement in the car's performance. He told Sky Sports:

"I gave it absolutely everything. I am generally happy with the race. It was much better than Qualifying and I am generally happy in terms of my performance. I thought the team did a great job in terms of pit stops and just unfortunately the car is not there at the moment. We are just lacking downforce and we have got to work really hard to add that ASAP."

Hamilton's much-elusive eighth title win lies in the hands of Mercedes' car development strategy. As it stands, the team is far behind Red Bull in the new season.

Poll : 0 votes