Who is the new CEO of FIA? Motorsport body appoints first-ever executive officer

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has appointed Natalie Robyn as its first CEO ever to improve the functioning of the organization. The American-born appointee has previously worked with several automotive companies and will overlook the organization's governance and operations with a special focus on increasing the financial revenue of the federation.

Commenting on her new role, Robyn said:

“I am delighted to be appointed the first-ever CEO of the FIA at such an important and exciting time for the Federation. I look forward to working with Members, the senior leadership team, and the President to deliver their vision of reform and growth with the involvement of all staff.”

The newly appointed CEO will overlook the overall functioning of the organization. With a background in finance in senior management roles at Volvo, Nissan, and Daimler Chrysler, Robyn will also be focused on growing the revenue and financial resources of the federation.

FIA President believes appointment of a CEO is a transformational move by the organization

The FIA, which is F1’s regulatory body, has been led singularly by its President for decades. It has now made a first by appointing a CEO to run it like an organization.

Hailing the transformational move, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the current president of the motorsport governing body, felt that Natalie Robyn would contribute to diversifying the growth of the organization and improving the functioning of the federation. The organization had also recently appointed a new Director of Communications to overlook the communication departments in all motorsport verticals.

Commenting on the appointment of the new CEO, president Ben Sulayem said:

“The appointment of Natalie Robyn as our first ever CEO is a transformative moment for our Federation. Her extensive experience and leadership will be crucial to improving our finances, governance, and operations. She has a proven track record of delivering diversification and growth, as well as developing executive leadership capabilities which will be an extremely valuable asset to the FIA and our Members and I welcome her to the team.”

