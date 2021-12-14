Who owns Mercedes F1 team?

The Mercedes F1 team just won their eighth constructors' championship in a row, comfortably beating Red Bull yet again. The German manufacturers are well known for their luxury and sports cars, but a question arises as to who owns the company.

The Mercedes F1 team is owned by Daimler AG Group, a German multinational automotive corporation headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. It is one of the leading car and truck manufacturers in the world. The company was founded in 1926 with the merger of Benz and Cie. and Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft.

The F1 team we all know and love today has been involved in the sport in various forms since 1954. They won their first race with driver Juan Manuel Fangio at the 1954 French Grand Prix. Fangio won the drivers' title that year.

Despite a win the previous year, Mercedes withdrew from the sport in 1955 in response to the infamous 1955 Le Mans disaster, which led to the deaths of 83 people.

The German team then made a comeback to F1 as an engine manufacturer in 1994, powering McLaren cars. The team won one constructors' title and three drivers' titles with Mercedes engines.

In 2010, the company bought the Brawn F1 team and rebranded it as Mercedes F1, moving from the role of an engine supplier to that of a constructor. The team has since won eight consecutive constructors' titles from 2014-2021.

Lewis Hamilton narrowly misses out on seventh F1 drivers' title with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton narrowly lost out on a record-breaking eighth drivers' title to his name and a seventh drivers' title for his team on Sunday. A late safety car, coupled with confusing FIA decisions, saw Max Verstappen dramatically overtake the British driver on the last lap of the epic 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi and win his maiden drivers' championship.

Hamilton was graceful in defeat despite the dire situations that stole his win away. He was seen embracing Max Verstappen in parc fermé, congratulating him on his maiden title victory in the sport.

Former driver-turned-pundit David Coulthard said of the world champion:

"He's a phenomenon and he's an incredible sportsperson. He's already committed to another two years. He's a team person, he's committed to that team and he'll be there next year trying to win his eighth world title."

As it stands, Lewis Hamilton is still equal with Michael Schumacher for the highest number of drivers' titles won by one driver — seven.

Also Read Article Continues below

It wasn't all lost for Hamilton and his team in the sport. Mercedes won the constructors' championship on Sunday, comfortably beating Red Bull by a solid margin.

Edited by Anurag C