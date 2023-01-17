Who is Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria Jane Verstappen?

Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Jane Verstappen is a beauty and fashion Instagram personality who has her own fashion brand. The Dutch personality has been spotted with the two-time world champion at multiple Grands Prix.

Victoria Jane Verstappen is 22 years old, two years younger than the F1 star. She owns a fashion brand called 'Unleash the Lion' and often promotes her brand on her Instagram account. Victoria is one of the only members of the Verstappen family who is not a renowned racer. Both of Max Verstappen's parents are former race drivers, with Jos Verstappen having raced alongside the great Michael Schumacher back in the day.

Victoria is the mother of two children, Luka and Lio, and posts pictures of the two on her social media quite often. She is currently dating fitness influencer Tom Heuts and often posts pictures with him on her profiles.

She has an impressive 266,000 followers on Instagram with more than 350 posts and is quite active on the platform.

Max Verstappen's dominance didn't make the 2022 F1 season boring, claims McLaren boss

McLaren boss Zak Brown claimed the 2022 F1 season was not 'boring' despite Max Verstappen's utter dominance. The American felt all races were exciting despite Red Bull's clear advantage over the rest of the field in the second half of 2022.

Brown told the media:

“It certainly seems like the racing has been better. I think everyone was concerned that cars were going to look the same. They certainly don't. There's a lot of different concepts. I think the new regulations always need refining, but I think we got it pretty right. And the racing has been very exciting this year.”

He added:

“Given the dominance of Max, it doesn't feel like it's been a boring season, even if the results on paper, you would think it would be boring. But I think all the races have been very exciting.”

Max Verstappen secured his second title in the sport with four races to go. He assertively put an end to Ferrari's return to form at the beginning of the year. Despite the Red Bull driver's record-breaking performance in 2022, Zak Brown claims the season was not boring. He felt the 2022 regulations allowed for closer racing in the midfield, leading to exciting battles around the grid.

The Dutchman now has his eyes on his 2023 title defense, where he will be trying to stop the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes from taking away his precious accolade. Verstappen's title defense for next year is, however, in jeopardy due to the reprimands his team received for allegedly breaking the 2021 cost cap. Only time will tell whether the Dutchman will be able to hold his ground against the rest of the field.

