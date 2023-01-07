Does Lewis Hamilton have a new girlfriend? Hearts break as mystery woman surfaces with the birthday boy

On his 38th birthday on January 7th, 2023, Lewis Hamilton was spotted in Antarctica, in a Jacuzzi bath with Shaun White (an American snowboarder). Interestingly enough, in the video, a glimpse of a woman alongside the seven-time Formula 1 world champion can be noticed.

This caught the eye of the fans as many thought of her as his partner. Hamilton's relationship status is largely private, and he has never been very open about his personal life, especially with the people he has been seeing. Hence, many on Twitter were interested in knowing the identity of this 'mystery woman'.

After the video surfaced, fans filled up Twitter with their opinions and thoughts. Almost everyone wanted to know the identity of the person who was spotted alongside Hamilton. Here are some of the best reactions:

Lewis Hamilton hopes for more competition in the upcoming season

Hamilton, who has now turned 38, definitely has the spirit of a much younger racer within him. Speaking of the upcoming season, he believes that Mercedes will be back competing for the championship against Red Bull. He also acknowledged Ferrari's development in the 2022 season and believes it will be a three-way battle between the teams. The Mirror quoted him as saying:

"I'd like to think that we're going to be the ones that are competing with [Red Bull] and being able to beat them again," said the seven-time world champion. I do believe that for sure. But I really hope that Ferrari are strong in the following years."

At the same time, Hamilton is hoping for more competition on the grid as he believes that if McLaren and Alpine are able to develop better, it might as well turn into a five-way fight for the win.

