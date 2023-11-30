Who is Stephanie Carlin? All you need to know about McLaren’s newest F1 recruitment

Stephanie Carlin will join the McLaren Formula 1 team as their F1 Business Operations Director, starting in January 2024.

According to the official statement, her role will entail supporting McLaren's participation in the Formula 1 Academy in 2024. She will work directly under McLaren F1's team principal, Andrea Stella.

She began her career in marketing and press before being promoted to commercial manager at the team, which is owned by her husband, Trevor Carlin, in 2011.

Stephanie Carlin is a well-known figure in the world of motor racing, having worked in several Championships before taking a prominent managerial position. She rose to the overall deputy team principal for Carlin in May 2022 with a particular oversight for managing the team's activities in several championships.

Her new role at McLaren occurs as the Formula 1 team looks to maintain its momentum after a good 2023 season, where the Woking-based outfit finished fourth. McLaren star driver Lando Norris is well acquainted with Carlin, having raced with the team in junior categories.

What was Stephanie Carlin's role at Carlin Racing?

Stephanie Carlin is set to move to McLaren Racing starting January 2024. But what was her previous role?

Having worked in Marketing and Press, Carlin rose up the ranks from the team's commercial manager to finally as deputy team principal. When Carlin partnered up with New Zealand car manufacturer Rodin, she remained in her top position.

Carlin competed in F1 Academy and Spanish F4 for the first time last year, as well as British F4, FIA F3, and FIA F2 in addiction to British GB3. With more than 470 race wins and 30 Championships in F4, F3, F2 and Indy Lights, Indy Car, ELMS, and Asian LeMans Series since 1999, Carlin is among the most successful racing teams outside of F1.