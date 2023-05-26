Who won the 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix? Exploring the final results of the race

As F1 is heading into the streets of Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix, there are a lot of expectations from teams and drivers who are trying to perform at their best. However, with still some time for the Grand Prix weekend to start, let us revise the events on these streets that took place in 2022.

An amazing qualifying session put Charles Leclerc in pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix of 2022, his home race, and was followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz in second, and Sergio Perez in P3. The start of the race was delayed by 45 minutes because of the downpour that saw red flags after the formation lap.

After the race finally got going, it was a gamble for teams between the wet and the intermediate tires, as the conditions were unpredictable. However, Pierre Gasly's move to the green-colored compound saw him gain a handful of places.

The FIA Safety Car leads the field on the formation lap during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in 2022 (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc had hopes of winning after his good hold at the lead of the race. However, after he pitted for the intermediate tires on lap 19, others soon started pitting for slick compounds.

Ferrari, while calling in Carlos Sainz for his change to the medium tires, called Leclerc in, too, by mistake. The blunder cost him the race win, and Sergio Perez drove his Red Bull to victory, with Sainz and Max Verstappen completing the podium.

Another thunderstorm awaits the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?

After the long-held race in 2022, it is natural that fans might be expecting a dry Monaco Grand Prix this season. However, the forecast is largely upsetting. There is a high chance of rain during the weekend, which could see the first wet race of the 2023 season.

Although it might make the race slower than it already is, there is a positive point in that. For both Saturday and Sunday, there are equal chances of rain (88%), so it is quite possible that both the qualifying and race could be drenched in rain. While it may not be the best weather to race on such a mistake-prone circuit, it will help the teams in choosing a single setup for both sessions.

The Monaco Grand Prix is going to be a test for teams like Mercedes, who will be running their new upgrades on the track. A complete change in their sidepod design is expected, and it could also make them much faster and increase their competitiveness.

