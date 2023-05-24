“Wholesome content my king” - Esteban Ocon wins F1 fans on the internet after fulfilling ‘bucket list’ with his mother 

On Tuesday, May 23, Esteban Ocon, originally from Évreux, walked the famed Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Sabrina, his mother, accompanied him. They went to see the film Asteroid City, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and Jason Schwartzman. The film is competing in the feature film competition.

Ocon, who is not new to the Cannes red carpet glam and glitz, shared a few snaps via his social media of him and his mother getting ready for the red carpet.

Fans immediately swarmed his social media profile with heartwarming replies.

Esteban Ocon had scaled the stairs of the famed Cannes Film Festival in 2018 with his new Alpine team colleague, Pierre Gasly. They had been invited by Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice and former Industry Minister.

During their visit, both of them were accused of cropping each other out from the same photo. Fans on social media also highlighted the famous cropped debacle.

Esteban Ocon excited to race again in Monaco

Esteban Ocon is looking forward to returning to the streets of Monaco. Formula One is returning after a forced vacation owing to the postponement of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last weekend. Ocon can't wait to go back on the principality's streets.

"We are eager to get back out there and show our pace and show that we can compete with some of the top teams. Monaco is always an exciting weekend, one of the highlights of the season, and we will be looking to put on a good show for the fans...," he said during a press release.

The Alpine team sits sixth in the World Constructors' Championship, going into the Monaco Grand Prix. The French team has the same number of points as McLaren. Ocon, along with teammate and colleague Pierre Gasly, will attempt to finish ahead of McLaren this weekend.

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly will be looking to use the Monaco Grand Prix as an opportunity to rise up the rankings. Next weekend will see one of the most significant events of the season. For him also, this would be a special weekend.

"Without a French Grand Prix on the calendar, this race is as close to France as we get during the year and the support from the fans in Monaco is very special," he said.

He continued:

"It's a track which requires perfection as you are on the limit for just over 60 seconds, millimeters from the walls, with no room for any mistake. Monaco is all about building confidence through the three practice sessions and then having confidence in the car to push in Qualifying on Saturday."

Gasly, who will be relieved when his two penalty points come to an end, is now on eight points in the rankings. The Alpine driver has fewer points than planned due to multiple blunders in prior races.

