Why is the Canadian GP 2011 the longest race in F1? All you need to know about Formula 1's longest race

The 2011 Canadian GP is often regarded as one of the best F1 races. Having lasted for over four hours, it is certainly the longest in history.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is arguably one of the best tracks, given its mix of street and purpose-built styles due to its location on an island in Montreal. The 'Wall of Champions' on the final corner has seen multiple world champions lose control and crash, exemplifying the excellence demanded from them.

The microclimate in Montreal has also played a role in the trying nature and long duration of the race with weather conditions varying in the space of a few minutes.

Here are some details of the iconic 2011 Canadian GP:

A record-breaking affair

The 2011 Canadian GP holds the record for the longest F1 race, having lasted for a little over 4 hours and 4 minutes. It is also one of the slowest races in F1 history - on average, drivers went just 46.518 miles an hour during the race.

There were six safety car periods, including a safety car start and further interventions due to a number of accidents and debris on the track. There was also a red flag delay in between due to heavy rain.

Jenson Button's rollercoaster Canadian GP win

His 2011 win in Montreal is Jensen Button's most memorable victory. Button was last at one point of the race but went on to showcase his prowess in mixed conditions as he made his way up the grid.

He was involved in several incidents including collisions with his then-McLaren teammate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso, a broken front wing, and a drive-through penalty for his incursions on the track. He made six pitstops during the 70-lap race.

However, he was able to make a stunning recovery and chase down Red Bull driver and world champion Sebastian Vettel. Button made his final move after the German made a rare mistake on the last lap, and managed to finish the race at the top.

Return of Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher made his comeback to the sport in 2010 with the Mercedes F1 team after a three-year hiatus. His first year back on the track proved a lackluster season as he was unable to match his young compatriot, Nico Rosberg's pace. Schumacher finished in P9, 70 points behind Rosberg, P7, in the Drivers' Championship.

However, he looked more competitive in the 2011 season as was evident from the Canadian GP, where the 'Rain Master' showcased his iconic skills on the wet track. His double overtake on Kamui Kobayashi and Felipe Massa to move into P2 was certainly one of the highlights.

Ultimately, the seven-time world champion was unable to hold on to his P2 position, passed by Jensen Button and in the dying moments of the race by Mark Webber to finish P4. He had started the final phase of the race behind Vettel.