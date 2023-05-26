Why does Charles Leclerc wear red pants on the Saturday of an F1 race weekend?

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc explained that the red pants on Saturday for qualifying have worked well for him in F1.

The Monegasque driver is known as one of the best qualifiers on the grid and has taken 19 pole positions in his time in the sport. Many fans have noticed that heading into the track on Saturday, Leclerc is often spotted wearing a red Ferrari T-shirt and red pants ahead of the qualifying session.

While many claim that they are the good luck charm for the driver, speaking to his younger brother Arthur on F1.com, Charles Leclerc said:

"It's true. There are no real reasons. I don't know, one day I'd done it, and the quali went well. I liked the red pants. So I was like, 'Let's keep it like that' and since that day, I don't think I ever did a Saturday without the quali red pants."

"We are in Formula 1, and we love to be fighting against the best" - Charles Leclerc

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews

Amidst reports of Lewis Hamilton becoming his teammate next season, Charles Leclerc pointed out that every driver in F1 is fast, and he loves to fight against the best.

In the pre-race press conference, he said:

"Hello, Lewis! I mean, a fast teammate, like everybody. We are in Formula 1, and we love to be fighting against the best. But that's not to say that my teammate is not fast. Carlos is an extremely fast driver. But yeah, considering that, I mean, I'm not the person who makes the choices. So yeah, let's see."

The Ferrari driver added:

"If I say yes, I imagine it being the title of every newspaper. But I mean, Lewis is such an incredible driver and has achieved so much in the sport. So, I think anybody on the grid will love to have Lewis as a teammate, as everybody will learn a lot from him. But yeah, again, I'm happy where I am. And with Carlos, it's a great relationship too."

He added how the Monaco track is different from any other:

"Whenever we get to this track it's all about going step by step to the limit until qualifying when you go all out and that's such an incredible feeling. Just the excitement and the adrenaline that you get around this track is amazing."

Leclerc concluded:

"It reminds me a little bit of my karting days when you don't really have time to think because there are no straights, so it's corner after corner. And yeah, it's just really exciting, and probably it's the best qualifying of the year for sure."

Hopefully, Charles Leclerc can once again prove his might on Saturday in Monaco and go for a hat-trick of pole positions in the Principality.

