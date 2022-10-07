Why did Daniel Ricciardo say Austin is close to his heart?

Daniel Ricciardo recently revealed that Austin is a really special place to him. The driver listed the reasons why he loves the US in general and explained the significance of his birthplace.

It is a known fact that the McLaren driver has a special attachment to the US. Given that the next Grand Prix is in Austin, some questions were posed to him during Thursday's press conference ahead of the upcoming Japanese GP. Ricciardo said:

"Yeah, I think the significance with Austin is I was born there. It's always been like very close to my heart, you know, your birth places. It's pretty real, you know, it never leaves you. Anyone from Perth listening is going to really not like me for that comment. But no, it's just been fun like from going there from the start, I was so – what's the word I'm looking for, like a big word – filled with joy when it got renewed and extended."

The Australian further added why he feels that the USA is an ideal place for F1 to grow, saying:

"But it's just the growth of the sport in the States. Obviously, it's really cool and I enjoy that. I think America do sports better than anyone, the way they build an event around the sport itself is really cool. So I think for us, as F1, to have like an ever-growing presence there is really cool, but just going back to Austin, anyone that's been knows it's just a fun place. "

Daniel Ricciardo reflected on positive 2022 F1 Singapore GP results

Daniel Ricciardo believes that McLaren's double-points finish at last week's Singapore GP has created a very positive atmosphere for the team. The driver claimed that his team needed this positivity.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Daniel Ricciardo revealed how the results have uplifted everyone's morale, saying:

"It helps, every bit helps in the year that it has been. With the on-track and off-track stuff, it's just... you really just take all the little positives you can and I mean, just simple ones. I've had top fives before, so it's not like I'm gonna go and just spray champagne tonight. Just knowing that I'm gonna walk back into the team hospitality and everyone's gonna have a smile and it's gonna be hugs and high-fives. Just to kinda see some really nice positivity."

Daniel Ricciardo, who finished P5 in Singapore, helped McLaren propel to a four-point lead over rivals Alpine. As the fight goes on for fourth place in the constructors' championship, it will be interesting to see how it all pans out.

