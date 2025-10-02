"Why have you Dunne this lads": Fans react as McLaren cuts all ties with F2 prodigy

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 11:22 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Previews - Source: Getty
Former McLaren Racing development driver Alex Dunne arriving ahead of the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

McLaren and Alex Dunne have split up in a shocking turn of events. However, the denouement between the two parties left the F1 sphere shaken. This abrupt nature of the announcement led fans to question what led the two parties to discontinue their collaboration.

Ad

Dunne became a part of McLaren's development driver programme last year. He was then a part of the F3 field and claimed two podiums since the British team began supporting him. He was then promoted to F2, and after a mediocre start to his 2025 campaign, the 19-year-old hit the ground running in Bahrain.

The Rodin Motorsport driver won his maiden feature race in Sakhir and never looked back since. He then drove the 2025 papaya F1 car at two of the four mandatory rookie FP1 outings for the team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But, this split left the F1 sphere caught off-guard, leading fans to question what led to the out-of-the-blue breakup of Dunne and McLaren:

"Why have you Dunne this lads."
Ad
"WHAT??? you have got to be kidding me," one fan wrote.
"So Zak can break contracts but nobody else can," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others conspired about where the young driver could head in the future:

"That must mean he’ll be racing for a other team in f1 next year surely," one netizen wrote.
"Helmut Marko has called 📞," another netizen wrote.
Ad
"Dunne to VCARB it is then," a third netizen shared.

With two more mandatory rookie FP1 outings left for the papaya outfit, Dunne was in contention to run the F1 car for another round around another F1 track if the team had not elected another driver to do so.

Alex Dunne thanks McLaren for the two outings with the 2025 F1 challenger

Alex Dunne driving Oscar Piastri&#039;s car at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy FP1 session - Source: Getty
Alex Dunne driving Oscar Piastri's car at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy FP1 session - Source: Getty

Alex Dunne and McLaren had cordial relations since the start of the 2025 season. The teenager was brought in to drive an F1 car for the first time at the Austrian GP earlier in the year, where he finished the season fourth-fastest of the bunch.

Ad

This elated result had garnered eyes on him. Though his Italian GP FP1 outing was not as strong, and with the two mutually deciding to part ways, Dunne expressed his gratitude to the British team for providing him with the opportunity to drive F1 cars, as he captioned his Instagram post:

"I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver, To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you Papaya family 🧡"
Ad

Meanwhile, Dunne sits fifth in the F2 championship standings with a 58-point gap to the table topper, Leonardo Fornaroli.

About the author
Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh Pasricha

Twitter icon

Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.

His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Geetansh Pasricha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications