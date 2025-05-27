"Why on earth would you think that Martin Brundle?': Red Bull boss Christian Horner snaps back at F1 pundit ahead of Monaco GP

During the grid walk of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner snapped back at F1 pundit Martin Brundle. It happened after Brundle asked Horner if they'll be using sister team Racing Bulls to create a gap during pit stops as an advantage to the main team drivers.

Ad

The FIA mandated two pit stops for the 2025 Monaco GP to add some excitement. However, teams found a way to bypass it by deliberately driving slowly and creating significant gaps between each other to ensure their respective teammates get a cheap stop without losing positions. Since overtaking opportunities were fewer, this strategy worked for teams like Racing Bulls and Williams as they finished in the points.

Meanwhile, F1 pundit Martin Brundle anticipated this strategy coming and chose to confront Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. During the grid walk, Brundle, reporting for Sky Sports, asked Horner if his team will use its sister outfit, Racing Bulls, to hold back the midfield and protect Max Verstappen by consciously creating gaps.

Ad

Trending

"We're thinking some teams may use one car to create the gap. Have you effectively got 4 cars on the grid at Red Bull to play that game with?" Brundle asked.

However, Horner wasn't impressed with the accusation and replied:

"Why on earth would you think that, Martin? Racing Bulls are running their own race."

Interestingly, the Racing Bulls were the first ones to start this trick. They pitted both drivers early and fulfilled the mandatory requirements in the first half. Isack Hadjar finished P6, whereas Liam Lawson ended up on P8.

Ad

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen dropped to P4 after he extended his second mandatory pit stop until the penultimate lap. He had the race lead until lap 77, but abiding by the rules was equally important. Hence, he drove down to the pits and came out to cross the checkered flag at P4.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner calls for changes to the Monaco circuit

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, the 2025 Monaco GP was deemed a dull race by fans, as only Lance Stroll completed a legal overtake on the last lap of the race. Thest of the 77 laps saw drivers form a DRS train with no overtake opportunities.

Ad

Meanwhile, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has urged the FIA to bring some changes into the track layout and promote competitive racing. Talking to ESPN, he said,

"I think the only way to really encourage any form of overtaking is to try to create a bit more of a braking area, either on the exit of the tunnel or turn one. If there was any way of creating a longer braking zone somewhere, we should really investigate it. The cars are so big now that you just don't have a chance to get alongside."

Apart from Horner, many F1 drivers, including Max Verstappen and George Russell, had a similar perception. They not only called theo-pit-stop strategy a failure but also requested changes to track layoffs and rules in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More