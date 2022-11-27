Why do F1 drivers wear balaclavas? Real reason explored

It is no secret that F1 is an extremely dangerous sport. With cars racing at high speeds of more than 300 km/h, their crashes can be massive and lethal for drivers. Hence, there are several types of safety measures taken before they go out on track. Apart from all the safety aspects of the car itself, drivers also wear a protective gear called the 'balaclava'.

These are essentially white-colored open masks that drivers wear before putting on a helmet. The main purpose of the balaclava is to protect the driver's face from any kind of fire or heat. Since F1 cars run on highly combustible fuel, accidents can occasionally result in massive fire if the fuel tank gets leaked.

The balaclava is made up of Nomex, a fire-resistant, light-weight fiber that can withstand fire for at least 15 seconds. It does not melt, dip, or support combustion in the air. Drivers' body suits and gloves are all made of this material as well. Apart from protecting F1 drivers' faces, the balaclava also absorbs sweat from their faces.

Craig Scarborough @ScarbsTech

drivers use a mic fitted into the balaclava and seperate in-ear headphones. Both get connected into the F1 radio system in the car.

Apart from the protective aspect, the balaclava also helps players keep their earphones and microphones in place. During a race, drivers need to communicate with the team for strategies, details about the car, etc.; hence, they need to have a good radio system. Though the balaclava does not play a major role in this, it mainly keeps the microphone in place so that the driver is audible to the team.

Additionally, the balaclava also has a place for water pipes near drivers' mouths so that they can drink during the race.

Pirelli to introduce a new tire compound for 2023 F1 season

Even though the 2022 F1 season ended after the last race in Abu Dhabi, nearly all the teams and drivers hung around the Yas Marina Circuit for a post-season test. The test session was to test the new Pirelli tires that will feature next year.

Simone Berra, Pirelli's motorsport engineer, spoke about the new tire compound that will feature next season. The tire makers named it 'C0' as it will become the new hardest tire compound for teams to choose from. The Pirelli engineer explained how it is essentially the same compound as C1, and a newer version of C1 will be made available for the next season. Simone Berra explained:

"The new C1 was tested in Texas and it offers more grip, as the old version of that tyre wasn't as grippy. The current C2 to C5 tires remain exactly the same in terms of composition."

Berra also mentioned how the rest of the tire line-up will remain exactly the same in terms of composition. In conclusion, the older C1 tire will become C0, and there will be a newer C1 tire compound for the 2023 F1 season. This will give teams an extra option to choose from the six dry tire compounds.

