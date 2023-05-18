Why did F1 stop racing in India? Exploring the reasons behind the axe of Buddh International Circuit from the calendar

F1 has raced in 34 countries as of the 2023 season. There have been many iconic circuits and places where drivers have set fierce laps, and one such country was India. The paddock came down to the country to race for the very first time in 2011, at the Buddh International Circuit, after signing a five-year deal. However, after just three races, F1 never returned.

Formula 1 raced on the circuit thrice (2011, 2012, and 2013). All the races were iconically dominated and won by Sebastian Vettel, who also won his fourth and final world championship in 2013. He, along with Red Bull as a constructor, still remains the only winner of the Indian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 had planned to race in India as early as 1997. However, it wasn't easy back then due to perhaps the lack of popularity of the sport, and also because there were only two permanent tracks in India as of 2003.

In 2007, Vijay Mallya, who went on a season later to own his team, Force India Formula 1 Team, suggested that a street circuit could be made in New Delhi.

However, after much speculation, it was announced that the inaugural Indian Grand Prix would take place at the Buddh International Circuit, in Greater Noida, in 2010. The year was later moved to 2011 because of an error in the assessment of the timeframe of the construction.

Michael Schumacher racing during the F1 Indian GP(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The track was designed by Hermann Tilke and the first-ever contract for the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix was signed. Sebastian Vettel went on to win all of the races on the track.

As mentioned, there was a five-year contract between F1 and the government of India. But why was the race canceled just after three rounds?

The fall of the F1 Indian Grand Prix - Human error or difference in perspective?

The Buddh International Circuit was said to be in Delhi. However, it was only in the National Capital Region of the country and came under the constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Government, one of the states of India. Akhilesh Yadav was then the Chief Minister of the State, who believed Formula 1 to not be a sport but entertainment and taxed the sport as per.

The tax exemptions that were given to sports in the country were hence not made for F1, and the customs fees for engines and tires were not canceled. Because of similar issues related to taxation, F1 announced that the sport would return in 2015 after a pause in 2014. It was later changed to 2016, and then the event was canceled.

Formula 1 have introduced new circuits in places like Las Vegas and Qatar. Indian fans have, hence, urged to bring back the Grand Prix, especially after MotoGP announced their entry in India on the Buddh International Circuit.

The perspectives have changed quite a lot in the past decade. Yogi Adityanath, the current Chief Minister of the state, referred to MotoGP as a sport in his statement while welcoming the tournament.

It is still expected that Formula 1 will mark its return on the circuit. The fanbase for the sport has seen a rise in the country in recent times and Formula E also entered Hyderabad in 2023.

