Why is the Ferrari F1 team called Scuderia?

Ferrari is arguably the most famous team on the F1 grid and is also one of the most recognizable names in the sport. The Italian company's name for their racing division is Scuderia Ferrari.

Scuderia Ferrari, meaning Ferrari Stables, is a fitting name for their racing division when you pair it with their logo of a prancing horse. The iconic team is the most successful in the history of F1 as they have won 16 constructor's championships along with 15 driver's titles.

The team has been on the grid since the beginning of the sport in 1950 and has competed in every single F1 race thus far.

“Just that the mood in the team is incredibly good for the level of result that we have"- Ferrari team boss

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has said that despite an inconsistent start to the 2023 season, the team's morale is good.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

"Just that the mood of the team is incredibly good for the level of result that we have. I think everybody is very motivated and very focused, and the drivers are very supportive of us. The mood of the team is more than good."

"If the question was about the relationship with John or Benedetto, trust me that it’s also very positive. For sure we don’t have the results that we are expecting, but we are all working together to improve the situation."

He also spoke about Charles Leclerc's motivation levels amidst the worst start to a season of his career.

"I have absolutely no doubt about the motivation of Charles," Vasseur said. "For sure, the start of the season is not ideal at all. We had a DNF in Bahrain, then the penalty in Jeddah, and the DNF in Melbourne – it was not at all the plan."

"But the motivation is still there. You know that I have a good relationship with Charles, and this won’t affect my mood. When you are jumping on Charles or Carlos or any other drivers in the TV pen 30 seconds after the race, for sure they can’t be happy, and I would be very frustrated if they were relaxed and happy with the situation."

He added:

“But the most important [thing] for me is to keep everybody motivated, pushing in the same direction, and they [the drivers] are supporting the team. Motivation is not an issue at all.”

Ferrari have amassed just 26 points from their opening three races of the season and are fourth in the standings. They will be hoping that their drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, either of whom are yet to secure a podium finish, can guide the team to better results in the upcoming races of the season.

