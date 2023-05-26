Why the Ferrari stint has been a 'real baptism of fire' for Fred Vasseur according to Damon Hill

The Ferrari stint has been a real baptism of fire for the new team principal Fred Vasseur. That's the view of former F1 world champion Damon Hill.

The start of the season for the Italian squad has been anything but smooth. It all started with the car performing in an underwhelming manner in the first few races.

As compared to the pre-season expectations where Ferrari were supposed to be a championship contender, the first few races showed this was not a possibility whatsoever. What followed after that has an exodus of talent from the team supplemented by a rather underwhelming form for both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Talking about Fred Vasseur and the kind of stuff he's had to tackle as soon as he's stepped into Ferrari, Damon Hill termed Vasseur's start to the season as the Baptism of fire for him. During the SkyF1 podcast, Hill said:

“It’s a bit like someone threw a grenade at him, isn’t it, when he arrived? And now he’s trying to put the pin back in. But everything’s been a real baptism of fire for him, I think. But he’s got the… what’s the expression?"

"It’s his demeanour, and his character is such that I think he can see the funny side that, actually, he seems to be quite philosophical about it. He knows that it’s impossible – it’s an impossible job, and it’s ridiculous to expect someone to arrive in a team and then instantly produce results.”

Vasseur's impact on Ferrari will take time to reflect

According to Hill, the impact of Vassuer within the Italian team is going to take some time to reflect. Talking about the possible changes and what to expect from the former Alfa Romeo boss, Hill said:

“It’s going to take time, and he’s still settling in. No doubt he’ll make his effect known gradually over time. I think he’s starting to show that so I don’t think he’s got anything to be concerned about."

He added:

“They’ve got to give him a good couple of seasons to be able to have any effect on the team – things cannot happen immediately. There are some things you can do, such as procedures, race procedures, which he’s got so much experience of being on the pit wall.

Regardless of Vasseur getting the time to showcase what he can do or not, a strong result could probably calm a few critics down and that might exactly be what the Frenchman will be hoping to achieve soon.

