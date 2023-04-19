Why was the former Aston Martin strategy head apprehensive about working with Sebastian Vettel? 

Former Aston Martin head of strategy Bernie Collins claims she was apprehensive about working with Sebastian Vettel given how critical the German was regarding strategy with his former teams Red Bull and Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel was quick to call out his team if he believed they were making the wrong strategic decision. The German driver joined the Silverstone-based team in 2021, a move which Bernie Collins admits the team was apprehensive about given his critical nature.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel, the former Aston Martin employee said:

"I think when he was first just joining the team we've had years of listening to Sebastian at Ferrari, question the strategy. So I was a bit apprehensive when he joined of how hard he was gonna be to work with. But actually, then I was pleasantly surprised."

"The funny thing about drivers is - generally on a Thursday or a Friday, they are not too bothered by the strategist. Then by Saturday night or Sunday, you become the most important person in the room."

The former Aston Martin employee continued:

"Sebastian definitely spent a lot of time on it himself. He would come up with, 'There was a race in 2000-whatever where this happens. Go and look at that one.'"

Aston Martin will not celebrate Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win by climbing the fence

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has announced that, despite the significance of Fernando Alonso's 33rd race win, the team will not be engaging in the traditional celebration of climbing the fence. This is due to F1's latest rule that prohibits the practice.

Krack has confirmed that the team will take responsibility for paying the associated fine in case any team member violates the rule. In the past, F1 teams would often show their support for their drivers by climbing the fence on the start-finish straight to celebrate victories and podium finishes.

However, the FIA has banned this practice for safety reasons. If Fernando Alonso achieves a top-step finish later this year, Aston Martin will not be able to celebrate by climbing the fence.

Krack has emphasized the team's commitment to adhering to the latest rule and stated they are prepared to pay a fine should any team member break it. He said, as per SoyMotor.com:

"Fernando (Alonso) will not pay the fine if the team jumps on the fences. I think it's something we need to respect if it's a matter of pure security. Therefore, if that is the rule, we will comply with it and if someone does not, we will pay the fine."

Given his flying form in 2023, it is only a matter of time until Alonso wins his 33rd race in the sport.

