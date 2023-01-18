Why didn't Haas ask Mick Schumacher to remain as reserve driver? Team boss Guenther Steiner now reveals the 'cheap' reason

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner recently revealed why he didn't ask Mick Schumacher to stay as the team's reserve driver. The young German driver had two tough seasons with the American outfit as he tried to find his place in F1. Unfortunately, he had to leave the team due to his poor performance.

Speaking to GPFans, Steiner explained how it would've been quite difficult for Schumacher to receive a reserve driver offer from Haas after losing the primary seat. The Haas team principal said:

“I didn’t ask him, to be honest. It’s always difficult for somebody, if you have driven for a team, to then be relegated to reserve driver. I don’t think he would be happy with that. He didn’t approach me about that, and I didn’t want to [discuss it]. It’s a bit cheap to ask him: ‘We won’t let you drive the car, but would you like to be the reserve driver’.”

Though Mick Schumacher is currently with Mercedes as a reserve driver, it is a completely different story compared to being a reserve driver at Haas. The Silver Arrows are one of the top teams in F1 where the youngster will learn a lot about how a team and its drivers operate at the forefront.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is quite happy with Schumacher's abilities and assures that the team will let him go and restart his F1 career if an opportunity arises. Wolff said:

“Just as we let Nyck de Vries go to make a career for himself, the same could happen with Mick. Whether it’s with our team or somewhere else. We don’t know yet."

Mick Schumacher reveals that he doesn't feel the pressure to carry his family name

Mick Schumacher recently shared how he does not feel the pressure to continue the legacy attached to his family name. Despite being the son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, he focuses on improving by putting some stress on himself. He also shared a fascinating fact about his past, when he used to race under a different name just to go undetected.

As reported by BUNTE.de, Schumacher Jr. said:

"In the beginning, I used different names to be able to race undetected and improve without being disturbed without being too exposed to the 'son of' label. Honestly, I don't feel any pressure to carry that family name or to do exactly what my father did. Most of the stress comes from me, from what I impose on myself, from thinking about what I did wrong and how I can improve."

Mick Schumacher's F1 career is currently on hold as he does not have a permanent seat on the grid. However, chances are that he will soon get an opportunity to prove himself in the sport.

