Why Lance Stroll was going to meet Pierre Gasly 'in the parking lot' after the 2023 F1 British GP

Lance Stroll was not impressed by the penalties he had to incur during his battle with Pierre Gasly at the 2023 F1 British GP. During the safety car restart, Stroll was pushed off the track by the French driver, and in the next corner, he will outbrake him to take his position.

While Pierre Gasly complained on the team radio about Lance Stroll going off track and gaining an advantage, the stewards only gave the Aston Martin driver a track limits warning for that one. The dynamics between the two drivers got worse when once again, the two came together later in the race and, this time around, make contact at the last corner.

The contact cost Pierre Gasly as his car had suspension damage and could not continue, while Lance Stroll was given a 5-second time penalty. The Canadian was not happy with the penalty, as he told media, including PlanetF1.com:

“No, I’ll meet him in the parking lot later! I got forced off the track both times I passed him, So I’m not really sure why I got a penalty because I was given no room. I got a track limits for one and I was forced wide and forced wide and then the next time I passed him again I was given no room."

He added:

“I was forced wide and then I came back on the track and we touched. If I was given more room I wouldn’t have had to come back on the track and we wouldn’t have touched.”

Lance Stroll already looking to move on from Silverstone

Aston Martin did not have the best of weekends, as even Fernando Alonso could only muster a P7 in the car. Strol had an even worse weekend, as he could even score points during the weekend. The driver was looking ahead to Budapest already as he felt that the Aston Martin did not respond well to the track layout of Silverstone. He said:

“Looking forward to Budapest, it was a tricky weekend for us, just on the backfoot. We’ve been better on the tight twisties than on these ones, so hopefully we’ll be quicker there.”

Aston Martin has not had the best of run in the last few races. The team did not have a great race in Barcelona. It struggled in Austria, and now, even in Silverstone, Lance Stroll was unable to score any points. The team will be hoping for a better run of form in Hungary as it hopes not to kill the momentum it has gained in the last few races.

