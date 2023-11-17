Why Lando Norris feels the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP is 'definitely towards the weaker side' for McLaren

Lando Norris believes McLaren are not as confident of getting a good result at the Las Vegas street circuit due to its low downforce characteristic and long straights. Speaking at the Wednesday driver’s press conference ahead of the race weekend, the Briton felt the circuit could be similar to Monza or Baku.

One of the McLaren car's unique characteristics is that it hasn't suited low downforce circuits or circuits with many straights. Although the Woking team had introduced some updates on the car to make it better in those conditions, the drivers have always been skeptical going into a weekend at such circuits.

Asked if McLaren will be strong at the Las Vegas GP, Lando Norris told media outlets including Sportskeeda:

“No, absolutely. I think… I'm extremely pleased with how we've done the last few weeks, especially Mexico and Brazil were a big chunk better than we were expecting. Especially Brazil, you know? To be so far ahead of the majority and close to the Red Bull through a lot of the race was definitely not something we were expecting so it's a tough one.

"You know, this will remind you a little bit more of Baku and Monza-type races which weren’t our best, definitely towards the weaker side. You know there's the long straights and low downforce is not where our priority has been this season with developments and all of those things, because there's so few races like it. So, maybe not as confident as we have been the last few weekends, but no idea at the same time.”

Lando Norris felt that the team punched above their expectations in the last four weekends, as the Briton is still in contention for Fernando Alonso’s fourth place in the championship.

However, when it comes to the Las Vegas street circuit, the McLaren driver is unsure about his team's chances of replicating the same performances from the last four race weekends. The 24-year-old compared the circuit to the likes of Monza and Baku which are low downforce circuits with plenty of straights.

Reluctant to predict his team's confidence levels at the desert venue, Lando Norris felt it had many variables for all teams and drivers. While drivers do simulate the circuit before the race, they are only able to understand the layouts and setup changes that can be potentially made to the car to tune it to their liking. However, factors like temperature and track surface can only be understood after a practice session or two.

Lando Norris believes predicting Max Verstappen's performance in Las Vegas is tricky

Lando Norris noted that while Max Verstappen was fifth in Singapore, he was extremely quick in Monza earlier this season. The McLaren driver believes others could have opportunities to spring a surprise at the Las Vegas circuit due to multiple unknown factors that come with a new circuit.

Still hunting down the maiden win of his career, the Briton felt there could be chances during the race depending on how the weekend unfolded. Asked if Max Verstappen could be vulnerable in Las Vegas, opening up the chance for his maiden win, Lando Norris answered:

"I would just like to win. I don’t really… It doesn’t matter where. But you don’t do anything different, because it’s Vegas, to try and win. I guess I’ve been doing my best, since I started Formula 1. Your time comes eventually but that’s about it. What was the first part of the question? Max. Yeah, maybe.

"If you look back to Monza he was way quicker than everyone, pretty much so… Could be another Singapore-style type thing but unlikely. So, there’s just a lot of guessing and there’s no point guessing. I know you just want to get us to say things but… could be.

"There’s always a chance. Some possibilities. Small chances of rain. Things like that maybe always play into your hands at certain points – but it can go any way."

Despite 102 Grand Prix starts, Lando Norris is yet to clinch his victory in the sport, an awkward statistic for a driver of his caliber. Seven of his 13 podiums have come in the 2023 season itself. The McLaren driver narrowly missed out on an opportunity to win the 2021 Russian GP after choosing the wrong tires in the wet race. It was arguably the closest he has come to winning a Grand Prix to date.