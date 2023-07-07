Why Lewis Hamilton feels he's more dedicated now than he was in his 20s

Lewis Hamilton feels more dedicated and invested in Formula 1 than he did when he was young. Though the seven-time world champion has achieved everything and is well-versed in the sport, he admits that he works harder than ever compared to when he started his journey.

Speaking on The F1 Show with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton was asked how he has maintained the same level of dedication throughout his career. To this, the Briton clarified that he did not have this much dedication when he was young.

He explained how it used to be easier to stay fit and have better performance without working too hard for it when he was young. Now, however, he needs to be more dedicated and hardworking to operate at a high level. He said:

“No, you’re wrong. I’ve got more dedication than I had back then. I think naturally when you’re young, when you’re in your early 20s, it comes a lot easier as you can rely more on your natural ability and it’s easier to be fit. I have to train harder now, I work harder with my engineers. I’m more dedicated than I’ve ever been, and I’m hungry. Yeah, I want to get back up there.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 His name was On this day in 1998, McLaren announced the signing of a 13-year-old young Brit.His name was @LewisHamilton . The rest? That's history. On this day in 1998, McLaren announced the signing of a 13-year-old young Brit. 🇬🇧 His name was @LewisHamilton. The rest? That's history. 🏆 https://t.co/msUqEKjnUt

Lewis Hamilton admits that he is hungrier than ever to get back on top in the championship and hopefully win his eighth world title with Mercedes.

It is clear that older F1 drivers are forced to work even harder on their bodies to stay fit. Though they have heaps of experience, which helps them drive smarter, they have to work harder on themselves to operate at the same level they used to back when they were young.

Lewis Hamilton on environmental activists that could protest at the 2023 F1 British GP

Back in 2022, a group of environmental protestors called 'Just Stop Oil' invaded the Silverstone track and sat on it, which forced the British GP to be stopped. Coming into the 2023 F1 British GP, Lewis Hamilton shares his views on the potential protests that could occur this year as well. Though he supports the cause, he warns the protestors of the dangers of the manner in which they protest. Crash.net quoted him:

"I welcome protestors or activists. I think always they are pushing for positive change. We never want to see people standing on the track and putting themselves in harm’s way. But that sparks conversation, that sparks dialogue and it often helps sometimes, done the right way."

deni @fiagirly



“I welcome protesters or activists. I think always they are pushing for positive change. We never want to see people standing on the track and putting themselves in harm's way.” #F1 : Lewis Hamilton welcomes protesters but does not want to see people on an F1 track.“I welcome protesters or activists. I think always they are pushing for positive change. We never want to see people standing on the track and putting themselves in harm's way.” #F1: Lewis Hamilton welcomes protesters but does not want to see people on an F1 track. “I welcome protesters or activists. I think always they are pushing for positive change. We never want to see people standing on the track and putting themselves in harm's way.”

Lewis Hamilton has been supporting several good causes and movements around the world. Hence, he understands the points put forward by the environmental protestors.

Poll : 0 votes