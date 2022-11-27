Why does Lewis Hamilton hold the steering wheel from the upper side?

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most popular and successful F1 drivers of all time. He has mastered the art of driving an F1 car, despite it being one of the most difficult four-wheeler vehicles to handle. One of the signature styles of the seven-time world champion is during the start of any race, where he keeps his left hand on top of the steering wheel.

This style is exclusive to Hamilton as no other driver has been seen using it. Though the driver hasn't revealed his technique, many have speculated on it.

The steering wheel of an F1 car can be daunting and confusing. There are loads of buttons in the front and pedal shifters at the back. It is quite clear that Hamilton's technique has something to do with all the pedal shifters and buttons at the back.

Craig Scarborough @ScarbsTech I notice in recent races Hamilton holds a button on the steering wheel at the starts. His hand is there at the start and he keeps it there until he's shifted into 2nd. I notice in recent races Hamilton holds a button on the steering wheel at the starts. His hand is there at the start and he keeps it there until he's shifted into 2nd. https://t.co/lWHsGZpsWG

Some have speculated that Lewis Hamilton presses a button at the back of the steering wheel to hold the rear brakes or even use the special 'brake magic' technique invented by Mercedes. Others think that the driver has better clutch control by keeping the hand in this position, which eventually prevents wheel spin or slow start.

Craig Scarborough @ScarbsTech I guess it might hold the rear brakes on to prevent the car rolling, but might also be used to preload the clutch before the launch and then control wheel spin after the launch.

Ferrari are believed to use a similar button/paddle for some time. I guess it might hold the rear brakes on to prevent the car rolling, but might also be used to preload the clutch before the launch and then control wheel spin after the launch.Ferrari are believed to use a similar button/paddle for some time.

There have even been talks about how the Briton controls the gear shift by blocking the left pedal from accidentally downshifting as well. In conclusion, there have been several speculations and discussions as to why Hamilton keeps his left hand on top of the steering wheel. Unfortunately, since he hasn't revealed the reason, nothing can be said for certain.

Former F1 driver feels Mick Schumacher could 'learn' a lot from Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Mick Schumacher recently parted ways with the Haas F1 team after the 2022 F1 season after struggling quite a lot for two years. The young German was unable to perform and put results on the table and was criticized quite a lot. There is, however, a hint of an opportunity for him to join Mercedes as a reserve or test driver.

Hence, Ralf Schumacher, Mick's uncle and a former F1 driver, urged his nephew to join the 'Silver Arrows'. Ralf spoke about how Michael Schumacher's son would greatly benefit from being on the frontrunning team, even as a reserve or test driver. He praised Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, saying that the seven-time world champion could impart a lot of knowledge to Mick Schumacher.

Ralf Schumacher said:

"It would definitely be important for him to work with a team like Mercedes, to do simulator work, to learn from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who have both won races or, in Hamilton's case, World Championships. That would be an incredible wealth of experience for Mick to gain there. In terms of age, Hamilton has now reached the stage where he can pass on a lot to young drivers."

laura✨ @thestrallove twitter.com/i/web/status/1… lewis and mick seemed awfully close last weekend… if u know what i mean lewis and mick seemed awfully close last weekend… if u know what i mean 👀 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HWjbP1U996

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed how the Schumacher family is very close to his team. The legendary Michael Schumacher returned from retirement and drove for the 'Silver Arrows' for three years. Hence, there might be a chance for Mick Schumacher to get a position at Mercedes.

