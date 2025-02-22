Why did Lewis Hamilton sell his $29M-worth private jet? All about the 7x F1 world champion's call to travel commercially

Lewis Hamilton bought a $29 million Bombardier Challenger 605 in 2013 but then later sold it in 2019. Reports have suggested that the 7x world champion did so as part of his efforts to reduce his personal carbon footprint.

Lewis Hamilton still travels all over the world not only to take part in Formula 1 race but also to tend to the multiple businesses he owns and invests in. But gone are the days when the Briton would be flying around in his private cherry red Bombardier jet, as he now travels commercially.

Hamilton's jet was a high-performance business jet, built for luxury and speed. It could reach over 850 km/h and fit up to 19 passengers. Perfectly suited to the Brit's lavish lifestyle at the time, the jet even carried the registration number G-LCDH—his own initials, standing for Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton.

While speaking in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hamilton had claimed he would never get a white private jet:

“So we travel a lot! I love cars and I love planes. So let me explain. Every time at the airport you see these really sad old white planes with the saddest stripe down at the side. I was like ‘If I get a plane, I’m gonna pimp it out!" [via Simple Flying]

It was very soon after this that Hamilton went out and bought the striking cherry-red jet.

The Seven-time world champion has long been a vocal advocate for sustainability and sold his prized possession in an effort to align his personal choices with his environmental beliefs. Hamilton reportedly sold his jet for just around $9 million.

Beyond his personal travel, Hamilton has been a strong advocate for greener initiatives in motorsport. He has urged the F1 paddock to adopt more sustainable practices and has pushed for increased use of biofuels and electric technology in racing.

Lewis Hamilton was under scrutiny for reportedly dodging tax on his private jet

Lewis Hamilton at the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was named in the Paradise Papers in 2017, as the Briton reportedly avoided paying tax amounting close to $20 million on his private jet.

The Paradise Papers were leaked documents which lead to an investigation by many news organizations including the BBC and the Guardian relating to offshore investments by multiple established figures and stars, who reportedly hid millions worth of assets in off-shore accounts.

Hamilton was also among those whose name popped up in the leaked documents. The jet was owned by Hamilton's company based in the Carribbeans and was leased to another company owned by Hamilton in the Isle of Man. The Briton was practically leasing his own jet out to himself and getting a $4 million [approximately] tax refund as a result.

BBC Panorama posted a video on X [then known as Twitter] in 2017, providing the details of the whole story.

Lewis Hamilton will now be looking forward to starting his new life at Ferrari, following his move over from Mercedes for the 2025 season. He has already driven his new SF-25 car on Wednesday, following the new livery launch at the F1 75 Live event on Tuesday.

