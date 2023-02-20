Why did Max Verstappen's mother accuse Sergio Perez of cheating on his wife?

Max Verstappen's mother accused Sergio Perez of cheating on his wife after the two Red Bull drivers had a heated altercation in the closing stages of the 2022 Brazilian GP. The Dutchman refused to let Perez pass him despite having already wrapped up the 2022 drivers' title.

Perez, on the other hand, was locked in a heated battle for P2 in the standings with Charles Leclerc and needed every point available.

After Max Verstappen's highly agitated radio message to his team upon being asked to make way for Perez, the Mexican hit back at the Dutchman.

He said that Verstappen's behavior in Sao Paolo "showed who he really is." The reigning champion's mother Sophie Kumpen then commented on someone's Instagram post. She said that the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix winner regularly cheats on his wife after races.

Sergio Perez was allegedly caught cheating on his wife after the 2022 Monaco GP and has since apologized to her for his actions. He has also claimed that the two are now closer than ever. Sophie Kumpen deleted her accusatory comment on Instagram that read:

"@doctor_ben_jammin and then in the evening cheating on his wife".

Verstappen and Perez have since cleared the air regarding their altercation in Brazil and are reportedly heading into the new season as allies.

Daniel Ricciardo speaks about his relationship with Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo has claimed that he has had a pretty good relationship with Max Verstappen, other than their infamous collision at the 2018 Azerbaijan GP. The two Red Bull drivers came together in dramatic fashion in Baku, resulting in a crash that eliminated both drivers from the race.

The incident occurred on lap 40 of the race when Ricciardo was attempting to pass Verstappen on the inside of a tight turn. The two cars made contact, resulting in Ricciardo's front wing being damaged and Verstappen suffering a puncture.

Speaking to the Dutch wing for Motorsport.com, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“Obviously, there was the clash in Baku. But apart from that, I think we’ve always had a pretty good relationship. Very competitive, of course, but also a very good personal relationship, and we also communicate via SMS and stuff.”

The former McLaren driver has returned to his old team to take on the role of a third driver and will help Verstappen and Co. develop their 2023 challenger, the RB19. Given their reprimands this year, it remains to be seen how Red Bull fare in 2023.

