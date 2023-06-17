Why Max Verstappen is not sweating over Red Bull's floor being exposed to everyone

Max Verstappen is not too bothered by teams getting a view of Red Bull's floor in Monaco as the team is going to have a new one soon. The new generation of cars gain most of their lap times underneath the car and the more complex and advanced the floor of the car, the more lap time it generates.

During the 2023 F1 Monaco GP race weekend, however, Max Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez crashed out in qualifying and the unconventional manner of extracting a car from the track meant it was lifted by a crane. As the car was lifted, it gave everyone a view of Red Bull's floor and an indication of how advanced the team is in terms of the work that it has put into the project.

This also gave rivals like Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari an opportunity to take a look at the design and see if they could implement it in their cars. When Max Verstappen was questioned over the possible threat from rivals copying Red Bull's design, the driver revealed that the team was bringing a new iteration soon anyway.

He told select Dutch media, including RacingNews365:

"They [Red Bull's rivals] are working on that anyway, but of course it is not great. Of course, the other teams are not stupid either: even if they were to copy it completely, it would not fit the philosophy of their car. You have to adjust a lot of things around that as well."

He added:

"We can't just put someone else's sidepod on it either. Then the car just doesn't work, so in the end I don't think it matters that much. This is our floor now, but we will also have a new floor in a few races. It won't make that much difference."

Max Verstappen on the verge of equaling Ayrton Senna's career wins record

Max Verstappen is on the verge of equalling Ayrton Senna's record of 41 career wins. The Red Bull driver is at 40 wins heading to the 2023 F1 Canadian GP. If he ends up winning the race this weekend, he will draw level with the Brazilian legend.

Senna was a three-time world champion as well and coincidentally Max Verstappen also appears to be on his way to winning his third world title this season. It will be interesting to hear what the Dutch driver will have to say about matching such a legend of the sport.

