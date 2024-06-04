Why is McLaren driver Theo Pourchaire facing death threats?

Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Theo Pourchaire has faced heavy criticism and even got death threats from social media for his collision with No. 78 Juncos Hollinger racer, Agustín Canapino, at the Detroit Grand Prix. The former F2 champion is currently competing in the IndyCar series for the Arrow McLaren for the rest of the season while also reserving as the reserve driver for the Kick Sauber F1 team.

During the race in Detroit, the French driver had a run-in on Lap 60 restart with the Argentine amidst his attempts to get past Canapino on the tricky Turn 3 of the track. The collision left both drivers facing the same direction and was classified as a racing incident.

However, Pourchaire was heavily criticized for his maneuver and even received death threats from some fans on social media. Arrow McLaren and Juncos Hollinger condemned the threats and issued a statement in the young driver's defense. On the team's official website, they stated the following:

"The past 24 hours have unfortunately provided our teams with a stark reminder about the necessity for respect and civility in our online interactions. Social media allows us to engage with our fans around the world, but it is important that we interact with each other in a respectful and safe environment."

"We will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination, and those participating in such actions are not welcome in our online community and will be blocked."

Arrow McLaren driver responds to the death threats after the race in Detroit

The French driver Theo Pourchaire expressed that he was 'sad' because of receiving harsh criticism and death threats for a 'small' incident on the track.

On his social media platform, the Kick Sauber reserve driver emphasized the feeling of kindness, saying:

"I’m sad I received so much hate and death threats in the last 24 hours for such a small incident in the Detroit GP. I hope people can understand that we are all humans and we can make mistakes. But it’s not normal to abuse people online.. Please be kind to each other."

He further analyzed his first race in the IndyCar series in Detroit and mentioned that he was a bit 'frustrated' with the race despite finishing in the top ten, adding:

"Finishing the weekend with my first @IndyCar top ten here in Detroit! A bit frustrated about the race today, we had the pace to do much better.. but it’s fine. I’m learning race after race and I already can’t wait to see what we can do in Road America with @ArrowMcLaren."

Pourchaire is replacing Arrow McLaren's No. 6, David Malukas, who suffered a shoulder injury that will see him miss the entire 2024 season.